The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Philippine President Meets With Biden as Tensions With China Increase
Philippine President Meets With Biden as Tensions With China Increase
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the Philippine president meeting with Biden.
2023-05-03T04:05+0000
2023-05-03T10:45+0000
Philippine President Meets With Biden as Tensions Increase With China
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the Philippine president meeting with Biden.
Matthew Fogg, Retired Chief Deputy US Marshall
Todd Horwitz, Chief market strategist of Bubba Trading
KJ Noh, Journalist, political analyst, writer
Nebojsa Malic, Political analyst and Senior Writer for RT.com

In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Matthew Fogg, Retired Chief Deputy US Marshall, about the manhunt underway for the Texas shooting suspect.

In the second half of the hour, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.com joins to talk about the OPEC production cuts and the imminent debt ceiling.

In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to KJ Noh, a journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher on the Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visiting DC amid tensions with China.

Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Nebojsa Malic, Political Analyst and Senior Writer for RT.com to discuss Poland wanting reparations.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
the final countdown, texas shooting, us-philippine relations, what does poland want
the final countdown, texas shooting, us-philippine relations, what does poland want

Philippine President Meets With Biden as Tensions With China Increase

04:05 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 03.05.2023)
Philippine President Meets With Biden as Tensions Increase With China
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the Philippine president meeting with Biden.
Matthew Fogg, Retired Chief Deputy US Marshall
Todd Horwitz, Chief market strategist of Bubba Trading
KJ Noh, Journalist, political analyst, writer
Nebojsa Malic, Political analyst and Senior Writer for RT.com
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Matthew Fogg, Retired Chief Deputy US Marshall, about the manhunt underway for the Texas shooting suspect.
In the second half of the hour, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.com joins to talk about the OPEC production cuts and the imminent debt ceiling.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to KJ Noh, a journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher on the Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visiting DC amid tensions with China.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Nebojsa Malic, Political Analyst and Senior Writer for RT.com to discuss Poland wanting reparations.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
