https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/philippine-president-meets-with-biden-as-tensions-with-china-increase--1110037831.html

Philippine President Meets With Biden as Tensions With China Increase

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the Philippine president meeting with Biden.

2023-05-03T04:05+0000

2023-05-03T04:05+0000

2023-05-03T10:45+0000

Matthew Fogg, Retired Chief Deputy US MarshallTodd Horwitz, Chief market strategist of Bubba TradingKJ Noh, Journalist, political analyst, writerNebojsa Malic, Political analyst and Senior Writer for RT.comIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Matthew Fogg, Retired Chief Deputy US Marshall, about the manhunt underway for the Texas shooting suspect.In the second half of the hour, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.com joins to talk about the OPEC production cuts and the imminent debt ceiling.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to KJ Noh, a journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher on the Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visiting DC amid tensions with China.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Nebojsa Malic, Political Analyst and Senior Writer for RT.com to discuss Poland wanting reparations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

2023

