Police: Manhunt Underway for Gunman Who Killed 1, Injured Several in Atlanta Shooting

One individual was killed and three others injured in a mass shooting in the US state of Georgia, the Atlanta Police Department said on Wednesday.

"We are currently aware of 4 shooting victims related to this situation," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement via social media. "Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene." All shooting victims were said to be women.Local media reports have stated that the suspected gunman, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, became hostile during a visit at the Northside Hospital. It's unclear what specifically prompted the lethal outburst, and how the firearm was allowed at the facility.The still-at-large suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the statement read, adding that a shelter-in-place order issued for midtown Atlanta has since bee lifted.An additional release issued by the Grady Memorial Hospital indicated that three of injured are in critical condition, two of whom are undergoing emergency surgery. The fourth person who was later described as having sustained injuries is in stable condition, according to hospital personnel.Police have noted that the shooting suspect's family is cooperating with law enforcement officials.

