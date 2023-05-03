https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/police-us-gunman-who-killed-5-neighbors-found-hiding-inside-home-17-miles-from-crime-scene-1110045095.html

Police: US Gunman Who Killed 5 Neighbors Found Hiding Inside Home 17 Miles From Crime Scene

Police: US Gunman Who Killed 5 Neighbors Found Hiding Inside Home 17 Miles From Crime Scene

Just as the trail was beginning to go cold, authorities announced on Tuesday that they found the suspect of a mass shooting in a rural town in Texas and placed him under arrest.

2023-05-03T04:04+0000

2023-05-03T04:04+0000

2023-05-03T04:00+0000

americas

texas

mass shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110018823_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_99cbfc40991498743613a86c5c2a523c.jpg

The suspected gunman accused of killing five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old, was apprehended in Texas "without incident," law enforcement officials announced late Tuesday.Francisco Oropeza (Oropesa), 38, is accused of using an AR-15-style firearm to kill his neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting his gun because they were trying to put their baby to sleep.Oropeza was found in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, which is located about 17 miles west of where the killings took place last Friday. The San Jacinto County Sheriff's office said in their announcement that the suspected gunman will be held on a $5 million bond.San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters that the alleged gunman, who he deemed a "coward," was found hiding in a closet underneath a pile of laundry. Officials explained that Oropeza was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. local time after a tip was given to an FBI call line at roughly 5:15 p.m. Information on the home where Oropeza was found has not been released.Officials has earlier offered a reward of $80,000 for information about Oropeza’s location.The capture comes just a day after the hunt for Oropeza was beginning to go cold.Wilson Garcia, the homeowner of the residence where the Friday shooting took place, said he lost his wife and 9-year-old son when Oropeza opened fire on his property. Garcia and his wife had asked Oropeza to stop shooting his gun, or to do it farther away from their home so they could put their baby to sleep. Garcia said he had called 911 five times before Oropeza approached their home with a gun.The gunman allegedly shot and killed his wife before entering and shooting four other people, including Garcia’s son. Sixteen members of Garcia’s family were home at the time in preparation for a church retreat, and three children were found safe after being shielded by the women in the family.The victims include three women ages 21 to 31, an 18-year-old man, and a 9-year-old boy. All of the victims are believed to be from Honduras, while Oropeza is from Mexico.Oropeza had been deported from the US four times, according to Governor Greg Abbott. His wife filed a protective order against him last year after he threatened and physically assaulted her, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said. Authorities are now investigating how Oropeza obtained his AR-15 style rifle.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/texas-manhunt-goes-cold-for-alleged-gunman-who-massacred-five-of-his-neighbors-1110018605.html

americas

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

texas massacre, texas shooting, mass shooting, guns, texas