PSG Reportedly Rules Against Extending Messi's Contract After Suspension Over Saudi Trip
PSG Reportedly Rules Against Extending Messi's Contract After Suspension Over Saudi Trip
French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly decided not to extend Argentinian forward Lionel Messi's contract for another term after he was suspended for a unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.
It was earlier reported PSG's manager Christophe Galtier suspended Messi for two weeks over an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia as part of his contract with the Saudi tourist office.Messi will be banned from playing or training with the team for two weeks, and his pay will be docked during his suspension. The forward will miss the Ligue 1 matches against Troyes on May 7, and against Ajaccio on May 13, to return for the match against Auxerre on May 21. French media reported management's decision not to extend Messi's contract was made in an aftermath of his unauthorized trip. Messi joined PSG in summer 2021 in free agency on a two-year deal after his departure from Barcelona. His contract with PSG expires this summer. Messi won the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022 for the first time in his career and was chosen the best player of the championship.
00:30 GMT 03.05.2023
PSG's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France, Friday, April 29, 2022
© AP Photo / Jean Francois Badias
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reportedly decided against extending Argentinian forward Lionel Messi's contract for another term.
It was earlier reported PSG's manager Christophe Galtier suspended Messi for two weeks over an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia as part of his contract with the Saudi tourist office.

Messi reportedly flew to Riyadh after PSG's 3-1 loss against Lorient on match day 33 of the French Ligue 1 on April 30. He skipped the training set for May 1 by Galtier, and the media found out that he had left the club training base without the manager's approval.

Messi will be banned from playing or training with the team for two weeks, and his pay will be docked during his suspension. The forward will miss the Ligue 1 matches against Troyes on May 7, and against Ajaccio on May 13, to return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.
French media reported management's decision not to extend Messi's contract was made in an aftermath of his unauthorized trip.
Messi joined PSG in summer 2021 in free agency on a two-year deal after his departure from Barcelona. His contract with PSG expires this summer.
Argentina's players celebrate with Lionel Messi, top, after winning the Finalissima soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium in London , Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2023
Will He Stay? PSG Director Confirms Club in Talks With Lionel Messi to Extend Contract
7 February, 02:23 GMT
Messi won the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022 for the first time in his career and was chosen the best player of the championship.
