Report: Ukraine Keeping Mum on Spring Plans After US Stayed Silent on Pentagon Leaks

Report: Ukraine Keeping Mum on Spring Plans After US Stayed Silent on Pentagon Leaks

Ukraine is keeping quiet on its spring counteroffensive plans as the US opted to remain silent on the Pentagon leaks, new reports have details.

In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on the state of the Ukrainian military, and the United States' and NATO's efforts to strengthen it. Citing two European officials, Politico reported Tuesday that Ukraine is specifically withholding information about when and where it plans to launch its counteroffensive against Russian armed forces, including how many troops will participate in the operation. Ukrainian military leaders, according to the report, are concerned sharing too much information about their counteroffensive could compromise it. Kiev's decision to keep battle plans private are directly linked to Massachusetts Air Guardsman Jack Teixeira's alleged leak of classified military intelligence, which included detailed information about the conflict in Ukraine. An Ukrainian lawmaker told the oulet that only a few people in the country know details about the counteroffensive plan. Ukraine reportedly still shares basic intelligence with the United States and other Western allies that have provided security assistance to Kiev.However, while Kiev is keeping on its future plans in light of the earlier intelligence leaks, new reports have also revealed that the US never gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a heads' up on the Pentagon disclosures.Zelensky exclusively told the Washington Post he has not had discussions with anyone from the White House about the highly classified US military intelligence documents that leaked last month.The Tuesday report also pointed out that the Ukrainian president only learned about the leaks through the news, adding he received no prior notification about the incident from neither the White House nor Pentagon.Ukraine's leader told the outlet the leaks are not beneficial to the reputation of the United States, and questioned whether the leaks could be deliberate manipulation or an actual accident.The report said Zelensky refused to give his personal opinion on the matter in order to avoid damaging the prospects of receiving further assistance from the United States, stating that the leaks ultimately aid Russia.

