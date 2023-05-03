https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/robot-as-my-valentine-iranian-scholars-develop-ai-to-measure-attractiveness-1110057684.html

Robot as My Valentine: Iranian Scholars Develop AI to Measure Attractiveness

Robot as My Valentine: Iranian Scholars Develop AI to Measure Attractiveness

It is often said that "beauty is in the eye of the beholder," but new research suggests there is a way to determine how beautiful your face is - and in a very scientific way, of course.

2023-05-03T18:20+0000

2023-05-03T18:20+0000

2023-05-03T18:20+0000

beyond politics

ai

beauty standards

beauty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110057751_0:385:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9a93a283cc120d9ae60294f5172984.jpg

An AI model can predict the level of attractiveness assigned to a female, research from Tehran published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Cognitive Computing in Engineering has shown.The neural network capable of image recognition was given input criteria like the face's symmetry and proportion.The AI was trained with different methods with the nearest neighbors algorithm proving to be most useful. The faces that were used in the research were taken from the YouTube video "The Top 100 Most Beautiful Women Faces in the World 2020" and various photo banks.The machine's predictions were later compared to what real men thought of the faces. The AI estimates turned out to be accurate and the results "clearly show that facial attractiveness is a universal concept that an intelligent machine can learn."Scientists alleged that their research will have practical implications since the issues of human attractiveness are of utmost importance for marketing, advertising and the beauty industry. As they put it, "Researchers can develop models that offer high precision and accuracy for facial attractiveness-ranking predictions, enabling decision-makers to make informed decisions based on objective data."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

science, ai, artificial intelligence, beauty, female beauty