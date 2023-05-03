https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/russia-wants-istanbul-grain-deal-terms-to-be-fulfilled-1110052173.html

Russia Wants Istanbul Grain Deal Terms to Be Fulfilled

Russia Wants Istanbul Grain Deal Terms to Be Fulfilled

Russia is interested in fulfillment of terms of grain deal but will be on guard of its best interests, Kremlin spokesman said.

2023-05-03T10:36+0000

2023-05-03T10:36+0000

2023-05-03T10:36+0000

istanbul grain deal

russia

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16446/99/164469906_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_87c4d4eaad994c5f6d198b922c49572c.jpg

"Of course, the Russian side will continue communication with both UN representatives and other delegates, expecting that the terms of the deal will be eventually fulfilled. So, we are not going to jump the gun now. Undoubtedly, Russia won’t do anything that will go against its national interests," he told reporters.Commenting on allegations that the number of negotiators on the grain deal would be augmented, the Kremlin official said that this issue was not under discussion.Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a new round of grain deal consultations, with the participation of a UN representative, would be held in Moscow on May 5.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

istanbul grain deal, ukrainian crisis, russia, grain