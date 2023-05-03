International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/russia-wants-istanbul-grain-deal-terms-to-be-fulfilled-1110052173.html
Russia Wants Istanbul Grain Deal Terms to Be Fulfilled
Russia Wants Istanbul Grain Deal Terms to Be Fulfilled
Russia is interested in fulfillment of terms of grain deal but will be on guard of its best interests, Kremlin spokesman said.
2023-05-03T10:36+0000
2023-05-03T10:36+0000
istanbul grain deal
russia
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16446/99/164469906_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_87c4d4eaad994c5f6d198b922c49572c.jpg
"Of course, the Russian side will continue communication with both UN representatives and other delegates, expecting that the terms of the deal will be eventually fulfilled. So, we are not going to jump the gun now. Undoubtedly, Russia won’t do anything that will go against its national interests," he told reporters.Commenting on allegations that the number of negotiators on the grain deal would be augmented, the Kremlin official said that this issue was not under discussion.Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a new round of grain deal consultations, with the participation of a UN representative, would be held in Moscow on May 5.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16446/99/164469906_200:0:2867:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_7531a8bf35cd35f5dbf95baeab425516.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
istanbul grain deal, ukrainian crisis, russia, grain
istanbul grain deal, ukrainian crisis, russia, grain

Russia Wants Istanbul Grain Deal Terms to Be Fulfilled

10:36 GMT 03.05.2023
© RIA Novosti . Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankMoscow at night
Moscow at night - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2023
© RIA Novosti . Anton Denisov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia wants the grain deal's terms to be fulfilled, but won’t do anything to contradict its national interests.
"Of course, the Russian side will continue communication with both UN representatives and other delegates, expecting that the terms of the deal will be eventually fulfilled. So, we are not going to jump the gun now. Undoubtedly, Russia won’t do anything that will go against its national interests," he told reporters.
Commenting on allegations that the number of negotiators on the grain deal would be augmented, the Kremlin official said that this issue was not under discussion.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a new round of grain deal consultations, with the participation of a UN representative, would be held in Moscow on May 5.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала