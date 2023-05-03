https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/school-shooting-in-belgrade-reportedly-leaves-8-dead-1110049667.html

School Shooting in Belgrade Leaves 9 Dead, 7 Injured - Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs

According to media reports, the shooting occurred at about 8:40 a.m. The suspected attacker has been arrested. 03.05.2023, Sputnik International

At least eight children and a guard have been killed in a school shooting in Belgrade, Serbian media reported on Wednesday. There are conflicting reports on the number of victims, however. Earlier in the day, police said they had detained a 14-year-old teenager on suspicion of shooting at a school, who could have used his father's pistol. The incident occurred in the morning at a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital.According to the local news outlet, at least eight children and a guard have been killed and several other students and a teacher have been wounded as a result of the shooting that lasted about five minutes. Emergency services, as well as police investigators and prosecutors are working at the scene, according to the news portal.Serbian news portal reported that the teenager, who was an exemplary student, could have been under the influence of drugs.Serbia's Ministers of Education and Health Branko Ružić and Danica Grujičić have also arrived at the scene.

