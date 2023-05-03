https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/there-is-no-compromising-with-the-extreme-left-1110041612.html

There is No Compromising With the Extreme Left

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including dating company Tinder leaves Russia, and Utah enabling age verification for adult content websites.

FilmLadd - Filmmaker | The Depopulation Agenda, Bud Light Sales Drop, and The Right Always Lose the Cultural WarsMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Title 42 Ending is Going to Explode Illegal Immigration Crossings, Illegal Parolee Program, and Mayorkas is Facing ImpeachmentIn the first hour, Lee spoke with FilmLadd about Donald Trump Jr's pandering, the sterilization of children, and plan to control population growth. FilmLadd talked about his recent video about Bud Light and how Youtube censored the video. FilmLadd spoke about Donald Trump Jr's defense of Bud Light and how the right-wing loses culture wars to the extreme left. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krik about the chances of Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment, the importance of E-Verify, and Democrats pushing for unlimited immigration into America. Mark discussed the White House saying they have reduced illegal immigration by ninety percent and what to expect after Title 42 ends. Mark described the Republican strategy to impeach Homeland Secretary Mayorkas and the Army reservists being sent to the Southern border.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

