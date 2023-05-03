https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/us-economy-in-peril-as-yellen-warns-debt-ceiling-inaction-1110039270.html
US Economy in Peril as Yellen Warns Debt Ceiling Inaction
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including how the United States economy is in peril as Janet Yellen warns about the debt ceiling.
Mark Frost - Economist & ProfessorSergio Arellano - Political Analyst & Executive Director of Conserva Mi VotoSteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaIn the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined the show to discuss the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments and warnings about the US running out of cash by June if Congress fails to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to political analyst Sergio Arellano about Title 42 expiring and the expected migrant surge on the US-Mexican border and what the Biden administration is doing to stop it.Later in the last hour, attorney Steve Gill spoke to the Fault Lines team about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's relationship with Hunter Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:15 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 03.05.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including how the United States economy is in peril as Janet Yellen warns about the debt ceiling.
Mark Frost - Economist & Professor
Sergio Arellano - Political Analyst & Executive Director of Conserva Mi Voto
Steve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill Media
In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined the show to discuss the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments and warnings about the US running out of cash by June if Congress fails to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to political analyst Sergio Arellano about Title 42 expiring and the expected migrant surge on the US-Mexican border and what the Biden administration is doing to stop it.
Later in the last hour, attorney Steve Gill spoke to the Fault Lines team about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's relationship with Hunter Biden.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.