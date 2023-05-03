https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/video-russian-su-35-fighter-demolishes-ukrainian-aircraft-during-special-op-1110053872.html

Video: Russian Su-35 Fighter Demolishes Ukrainian Aircraft During Special Op

Video: Russian Su-35 Fighter Demolishes Ukrainian Aircraft During Special Op

Russian Aerospace Forces Su-35 jet on patrol in the special operation zone discovered and destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft.

2023-05-03T13:30+0000

2023-05-03T13:30+0000

2023-05-03T13:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083498654_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b7f8b689c83ca38ba7d7751cbfc4390f.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video from the special military operation zone. The footage shows a Russian Aerospace Forces' Su-35 patrolling the area when a Ukrainian aircraft dared to approach it, and the retaliation was quick and merciless. The Su-35 destroyed the hostile plane.The Su-35, known among NATO military specialists under the name, Flanker-E, is used in air superiority missions and is one of the world's most powerful fighter jets. They were used during Russia's peacekeeping operation in Syria, where these fighters proved to be quite instrumental against Western-backed jihadists. Western military experts are struck with awe by the Su-35's capabilities, that’s why the purchase of such aircraft is being looked at by many governments, including India and Malaysia, while China and Iran have already bought some.You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee channel. Russian pilots regularly, and, with great success, wipe out Ukrainian aircraft, leaving the latter without any chance whatsoever.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

special military operation, ukrainian crisis