https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/video-russian-su-35-fighter-demolishes-ukrainian-aircraft-during-special-op-1110053872.html
Video: Russian Su-35 Fighter Demolishes Ukrainian Aircraft During Special Op
Video: Russian Su-35 Fighter Demolishes Ukrainian Aircraft During Special Op
Russian Aerospace Forces Su-35 jet on patrol in the special operation zone discovered and destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft.
2023-05-03T13:30+0000
2023-05-03T13:30+0000
2023-05-03T13:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083498654_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b7f8b689c83ca38ba7d7751cbfc4390f.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video from the special military operation zone. The footage shows a Russian Aerospace Forces' Su-35 patrolling the area when a Ukrainian aircraft dared to approach it, and the retaliation was quick and merciless. The Su-35 destroyed the hostile plane.The Su-35, known among NATO military specialists under the name, Flanker-E, is used in air superiority missions and is one of the world's most powerful fighter jets. They were used during Russia's peacekeeping operation in Syria, where these fighters proved to be quite instrumental against Western-backed jihadists. Western military experts are struck with awe by the Su-35's capabilities, that’s why the purchase of such aircraft is being looked at by many governments, including India and Malaysia, while China and Iran have already bought some.You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee channel. Russian pilots regularly, and, with great success, wipe out Ukrainian aircraft, leaving the latter without any chance whatsoever.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083498654_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_66b67d62f6598255b3f9d2b83c2f028b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
special military operation, ukrainian crisis
special military operation, ukrainian crisis
Video: Russian Su-35 Fighter Demolishes Ukrainian Aircraft During Special Op
The Su-35 is a cutting-edge fighter virtually unrivaled the world over and highly sought after by various countries.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video from the special military operation zone. The footage shows a Russian Aerospace Forces' Su-35 patrolling the area when a Ukrainian aircraft dared to approach it, and the retaliation was quick and merciless. The Su-35 destroyed the hostile plane.
The Su-35, known among NATO military specialists under the name, Flanker-E, is used in air superiority missions and is one of the world's most powerful fighter jets. They were used during Russia's peacekeeping operation in Syria, where these fighters proved to be quite instrumental against Western-backed jihadists. Western military experts are struck with awe by the Su-35's capabilities, that’s why the purchase of such aircraft is being looked at by many governments, including India and Malaysia, while China and Iran have already bought some.
You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee channel
.
Russian pilots regularly, and, with great success, wipe out Ukrainian aircraft, leaving the latter without any chance whatsoever.