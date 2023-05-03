International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/video-russian-su-35-fighter-demolishes-ukrainian-aircraft-during-special-op-1110053872.html
Video: Russian Su-35 Fighter Demolishes Ukrainian Aircraft During Special Op
Video: Russian Su-35 Fighter Demolishes Ukrainian Aircraft During Special Op
Russian Aerospace Forces Su-35 jet on patrol in the special operation zone discovered and destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft.
2023-05-03T13:30+0000
2023-05-03T13:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083498654_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b7f8b689c83ca38ba7d7751cbfc4390f.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video from the special military operation zone. The footage shows a Russian Aerospace Forces' Su-35 patrolling the area when a Ukrainian aircraft dared to approach it, and the retaliation was quick and merciless. The Su-35 destroyed the hostile plane.The Su-35, known among NATO military specialists under the name, Flanker-E, is used in air superiority missions and is one of the world's most powerful fighter jets. They were used during Russia's peacekeeping operation in Syria, where these fighters proved to be quite instrumental against Western-backed jihadists. Western military experts are struck with awe by the Su-35's capabilities, that’s why the purchase of such aircraft is being looked at by many governments, including India and Malaysia, while China and Iran have already bought some.You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee channel. Russian pilots regularly, and, with great success, wipe out Ukrainian aircraft, leaving the latter without any chance whatsoever.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083498654_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_66b67d62f6598255b3f9d2b83c2f028b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
special military operation, ukrainian crisis
special military operation, ukrainian crisis

Video: Russian Su-35 Fighter Demolishes Ukrainian Aircraft During Special Op

13:30 GMT 03.05.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov / Go to the mediabankUpgraded Russian fourth-generation jet Su-35 NATO reporting names: Flanker-E) during MAKS-2021 air show
Upgraded Russian fourth-generation jet Su-35 NATO reporting names: Flanker-E) during MAKS-2021 air show - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Su-35 is a cutting-edge fighter virtually unrivaled the world over and highly sought after by various countries.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video from the special military operation zone. The footage shows a Russian Aerospace Forces' Su-35 patrolling the area when a Ukrainian aircraft dared to approach it, and the retaliation was quick and merciless. The Su-35 destroyed the hostile plane.
The Su-35, known among NATO military specialists under the name, Flanker-E, is used in air superiority missions and is one of the world's most powerful fighter jets. They were used during Russia's peacekeeping operation in Syria, where these fighters proved to be quite instrumental against Western-backed jihadists. Western military experts are struck with awe by the Su-35's capabilities, that’s why the purchase of such aircraft is being looked at by many governments, including India and Malaysia, while China and Iran have already bought some.
You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee channel.
Russian pilots regularly, and, with great success, wipe out Ukrainian aircraft, leaving the latter without any chance whatsoever.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала