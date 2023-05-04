https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/attempted-drone-attack-on-russian-president-putin-1110064396.html

Attempted Drone Attack on Russian President Putin

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the attempted drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Susan Pai, Immigration AttorneyMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystRuben Navarette: Syndicated columnist with The WaPo Writers Group, Contributor at Straight Arrow News, and Host of "Ruben in the Center" podcastEsteban Carrillo: Ecuadorian journalist based in Lebanon, editor for The CradleIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Immigration Attorney Susan Pai about Biden moving troops to the Southern Border.In the second half of the hour, Mark Sleboda, International Relations and Security Analyst joins to talk about the attempted drone attack on Russian President Putin.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Ruben Navarette, Syndicated Columnist with The Wapo Writers Group, on the shuttering and bankruptcy of American media organizations.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Esteban Carillo, Editor for The Cradle, to talk about a Palestinian activist who died in jail and Netanyahu's meeting with DeSantis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

