Biden Deploys 1,500 Soldiers to Southern Border
President Biden deploying 1,500 soldiers to the southern border amid reports of a surge of migrants expected to cross when Title 42 expires.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including President Biden deploying 1,500 soldiers to the southern border amid reports of a surge of migrants expected to cross when Title 42 expires.
Steve Hayes - Tax Attorney & Chairman & President of FairTaxMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystKiji Noh - Journalist & Political AnalystIn the first hour, the hosts discussed the imminent Title 42 expiration expiration date, along with the suspected migrant surge on the US-Mexican border, and Biden's response by deploying 1,500 soldiers.In the second hour, tax attorney Steve Hayes joined the show to discuss the debt ceiling as Democrats move to bypass House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans on the debt ceiling increase while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gives warnings about the US running out of cash by June if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling.Later in the hour, Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the latest drone attack on the Kremlin, which Russia said was an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist and political analyst Kiji Noh about the increased partnership and military support from the US to the Philippines as they send a warning to China amid rising tensions with the United States.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Deploys 1,500 Soldiers to Southern Border
04:03 GMT 04.05.2023 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 04.05.2023)
Steve Hayes - Tax Attorney & Chairman & President of FairTax
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Kiji Noh - Journalist & Political Analyst
In the first hour, the hosts discussed the imminent Title 42 expiration expiration date, along with the suspected migrant surge on the US-Mexican border, and Biden's response by deploying 1,500 soldiers.
In the second hour, tax attorney Steve Hayes joined the show to discuss the debt ceiling as Democrats move to bypass House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans on the debt ceiling increase while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gives warnings about the US running out of cash by June if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling.
Later in the hour, Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the latest drone attack on the Kremlin, which Russia said was an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist and political analyst Kiji Noh about the increased partnership and military support from the US to the Philippines as they send a warning to China amid rising tensions with the United States.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.