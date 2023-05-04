https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/conflicts-around-the-world-reveal-the-instability-of-us-hegemony-1110067759.html

Conflicts Around The World Reveal The Instability of US Hegemony

Conflicts Around The World Reveal The Instability of US Hegemony

Kremlin Regards Drone Attempt An Escalation, How Sudan Conflict Factors In Emerging Multipolarity, Khader Adnan Succumbs To Hunger Strike In Israeli Prison

2023-05-04T04:31+0000

2023-05-04T04:31+0000

2023-05-04T11:07+0000

by any means necessary

radio

ukraine

kremlin

drone

khader adnan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110067600_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3016c23aee17ed1d82f2a6ecc66dc37f.png

Conflicts Around The World Reveal The Instability of US Hegemony Kremlin Regards Drone Attempt An Escalation, How Sudan Conflict Factors In Emerging Multipolarity, Khader Adnan Succumbs To Hunger Strike In Israeli Prison

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest developments in the conflict in Ukraine, including the attempted drone attack on the Kremlin and how Russia sees this as an escalation, and what their response will ultimately mean for the prospects of negotiating peace.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Ramzy Baroud, author, syndicated columnist, editor of the Palestine Chronicle & Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs to discuss the geopolitics of the war in Sudan, what the conflict means for North Africa and how Sudan factors into the emerging world order.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined Joe Catron, US Coordinator of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network to discuss the death of Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan, who refused food for 86 days in his protest of his detention in Israel. Adnan is the first Palestinian to die during a hunger strike in almost 40 years.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Brown, veteran broadcaster and host of Burn It Down with Kim Brown on YouTube to discuss the killing of Jordan Neely on a NYC subway train by a white passenger, activists in Atlanta facing 20 years in prison for posting flyers on mailboxes naming one of the cops involved in the killing of #StopCopCity forest defender Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran, a Utah judge blocking the state’s HB467 which would have banned abortion clinics, and a former FBI agent finally being charged for his role in Jan 6.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, what is going on in sudan, new world order