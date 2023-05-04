https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/drone-attack-on-kremlin-biden-sends-troops-to-border-press-freedom-1110067115.html
Drone Attack on Kremlin, Biden Sends Troops to Border, Press Freedom
The US awaits a decision on interest rate hikes, and the White House prepares for the end of Title 42.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the drone attack on the Kremlin, how the attempt might be connected to the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive on the battlefield, what Russia’s response might be, and how the White House and Kiev failed to coordinate on the Discord leaks.Immigration attorney Jason Dzubow discusses the Biden administration sending 1,500 active-duty troops to the border ahead of the expiration of Title 42, why legal paths to migration remain so slow and unpredictable, what might improve US immigration processes and outcomes, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ immigration theater.Co-director of Popular Resistance Margaret Flowers discusses the health of the free press in the United States on World Press Freedom Day, the difference in treatment of detained journalist Evan Gershkovich and publisher Julian Assange by Western media, former Venezuelan "interim president" Juan Guaido’s speaking tour in the United States after fleeing Venezuela, the United States auctioning off seized Venezuelan oil company Citgo, and the crisis Israeli society is facing amid Palestinian resistance and a rising domestic right wing.Economist, radio show host and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses another likely Federal Reserve interest rate hike, what a possible recession could look like, more reports of child labor in the United States, the ongoing Writers’ Guild Strike, how Wall Street firms are already using artificial intelligence to make stock picks, Nordstrom’s closure of two outlets in San Francisco ostensibly due to shoplifting, and the murder of a homeless man on a New York subway by another passenger.Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses tactics used in the movement for climate justice, the deployment of property damage by environmental activists, and New York's ban on the sale of new gasoline powered vehicles by 2035.The Misfits also discuss Trump planning to appear in a CNN town hall and the capture of the suspect in a gruesome Texas mass murder.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:15 GMT 04.05.2023 (Updated: 11:05 GMT 04.05.2023)
The US awaits a decision on interest rate hikes, and the White House prepares for the end of Title 42.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the drone attack on the Kremlin, how the attempt might be connected to the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive on the battlefield, what Russia’s response might be, and how the White House and Kiev failed to coordinate on the Discord leaks.
Immigration attorney Jason Dzubow discusses the Biden administration sending 1,500 active-duty troops to the border ahead of the expiration of Title 42, why legal paths to migration remain so slow and unpredictable, what might improve US immigration processes and outcomes, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ immigration theater.
Co-director of Popular Resistance Margaret Flowers discusses the health of the free press in the United States on World Press Freedom Day, the difference in treatment of detained journalist Evan Gershkovich and publisher Julian Assange by Western media, former Venezuelan "interim president" Juan Guaido’s speaking tour in the United States after fleeing Venezuela, the United States auctioning off seized Venezuelan oil company Citgo, and the crisis Israeli society is facing amid Palestinian resistance and a rising domestic right wing.
Economist, radio show host and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses another likely Federal Reserve interest rate hike, what a possible recession could look like, more reports of child labor in the United States, the ongoing Writers’ Guild Strike, how Wall Street firms are already using artificial intelligence to make stock picks, Nordstrom’s closure of two outlets in San Francisco ostensibly due to shoplifting, and the murder of a homeless man on a New York subway by another passenger.
Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses tactics used in the movement for climate justice, the deployment of property damage by environmental activists, and New York's ban on the sale of new gasoline powered vehicles by 2035.
The Misfits also discuss Trump planning to appear in a CNN town hall and the capture of the suspect in a gruesome Texas mass murder.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.