'Feeling Blessed': Jamie Foxx Breaks His Silence After Sudden Hospitalization

Foxx was first hospitalized three weeks ago after suffering a mysterious medical emergency.

Decorated celebrity and artist Jamie Foxx has broken his silence about the medical condition he was diagnosed with that sent him to the hospital on April 11, writing on social media that he was appreciating "all the love" and "feeling blessed.”The “Ray” actor also thanked Nick Cannon for stepping into his shoes as the host of the game show “Beat Shazam,” a FOX Entertainment show which Foxx is also serves as an executive producer on. Celebrity Kelly Osbourne temporarily took over Corrine’s role as DJ of the show.“Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” the statement read.Foxx was filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with American actress Cameron Diaz, 50, when he experienced a medical emergency. The action comedy is one which Diaz came out of retirement to participate in. Body doubles have been used to replace Foxx during filming. A source told US media the medical emergency did not happen on set.Comedian Kevin Hart commented on Foxx’s condition saying he doesn’t know “the exact details as to what’s going on, but to [his] knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better.”

