Four New US Bases in Philippines Will Not Be Used to Attack Anyone - President

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Thursday that he has assured Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that the four new US bases to be built in his Philippines will not be used to attack anyone.

"Last month, the Philippines granted four new bases to the United States. I assured the foreign minister of China these are not intended to be military sites to attack anyone," Marcos told a podcast interview at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Thursday. The Philippines and the United States have agreed to increase their joint military exercises in the region with the goal of boosting agility and quick responses to emerging threats amid increasing tensions between China and the two nations, he added.Under the Biden administration, the US-Philippine relations saw a renewed strengthening as the island nation moved away from its predecessor's independent foreign strategy stance. In fact, the new partnership saw the incoming Marcos government agree in February on establishing four bases that would indefinitely house a rotating crew of American troops.Marcos said on Monday that the Philippines government was opposed to any military provocations in the region and would not allow itself to be turned into any staging post for any country's military campaigns. Earlier reports detailed that potential base locations included sites in the country's northern Cagayan, Isabela and Palawan provinces.News of the development sounded alarms across the region as the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have remained at a stalemate over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The resource-rich waterway serves as key passage for global trade and sees upwards of $3 trillion in trade transit the contested area.

