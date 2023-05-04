International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/oil-reservoirs-catch-fire-at-refinery-in-russias-krasnodar-region---governor-1110073196.html
Oil Reservoirs Catch Fire at Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region - Governor
Oil Reservoirs Catch Fire at Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region - Governor
Oil reservoirs caught fire at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region overnight, Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said on Thursday.
2023-05-04T03:31+0000
2023-05-04T03:32+0000
russia
krasnodar
veniamin kondratyev
fire
oil
reservoir
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110073040_78:0:2771:1515_1920x0_80_0_0_57e755c7ce477af25a5355b2679f298e.png
Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said earlier Thursday on Telegram that a fire had broken out on oil tanks.The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted first responders had been responding to the scene, the governor said, adding that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and local residents were not in danger. According to the governor, some 167 firefighters and 37 fire engines were battling the blaze until it was completely extinguished. An oil tank was caught on fire early Wednesday at an oil refinery in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar region. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the blaze was caused by a drone that fell.
krasnodar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110073040_414:0:2434:1515_1920x0_80_0_0_2be07ec55e8e6b620a5887b60058179c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oil reservoirs, fire, veniamin kondratyev, krasnodar region,
oil reservoirs, fire, veniamin kondratyev, krasnodar region,

Oil Reservoirs Catch Fire at Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region - Governor

03:31 GMT 04.05.2023 (Updated: 03:32 GMT 04.05.2023)
© Screenshot/RIAVeniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, revealed on May 4, 2023, that oil reservoirs caught fire at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region overnight.
Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, revealed on May 4, 2023, that oil reservoirs caught fire at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region overnight. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2023
© Screenshot/RIA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire that broke out on oil reservoirs at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region overnight has been extinguished, officials have revealed.
Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said earlier Thursday on Telegram that a fire had broken out on oil tanks.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted first responders had been responding to the scene, the governor said, adding that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and local residents were not in danger.
According to the governor, some 167 firefighters and 37 fire engines were battling the blaze until it was completely extinguished.
An oil tank was caught on fire early Wednesday at an oil refinery in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar region. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the blaze was caused by a drone that fell.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала