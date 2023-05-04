https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/oil-reservoirs-catch-fire-at-refinery-in-russias-krasnodar-region---governor-1110073196.html

Oil Reservoirs Catch Fire at Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region - Governor

Oil Reservoirs Catch Fire at Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region - Governor

Oil reservoirs caught fire at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region overnight, Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said on Thursday.

2023-05-04T03:31+0000

2023-05-04T03:31+0000

2023-05-04T03:32+0000

russia

krasnodar

veniamin kondratyev

fire

oil

reservoir

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110073040_78:0:2771:1515_1920x0_80_0_0_57e755c7ce477af25a5355b2679f298e.png

Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said earlier Thursday on Telegram that a fire had broken out on oil tanks.The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted first responders had been responding to the scene, the governor said, adding that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and local residents were not in danger. According to the governor, some 167 firefighters and 37 fire engines were battling the blaze until it was completely extinguished. An oil tank was caught on fire early Wednesday at an oil refinery in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar region. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the blaze was caused by a drone that fell.

krasnodar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oil reservoirs, fire, veniamin kondratyev, krasnodar region,