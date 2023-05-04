https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/oil-reservoirs-catch-fire-at-refinery-in-russias-krasnodar-region---governor-1110073196.html
Oil Reservoirs Catch Fire at Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region - Governor
Oil Reservoirs Catch Fire at Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region - Governor
Oil reservoirs caught fire at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region overnight, Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said on Thursday.
2023-05-04T03:31+0000
2023-05-04T03:31+0000
2023-05-04T03:32+0000
russia
krasnodar
veniamin kondratyev
fire
oil
reservoir
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110073040_78:0:2771:1515_1920x0_80_0_0_57e755c7ce477af25a5355b2679f298e.png
Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said earlier Thursday on Telegram that a fire had broken out on oil tanks.The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted first responders had been responding to the scene, the governor said, adding that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and local residents were not in danger. According to the governor, some 167 firefighters and 37 fire engines were battling the blaze until it was completely extinguished. An oil tank was caught on fire early Wednesday at an oil refinery in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar region. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the blaze was caused by a drone that fell.
krasnodar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110073040_414:0:2434:1515_1920x0_80_0_0_2be07ec55e8e6b620a5887b60058179c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
oil reservoirs, fire, veniamin kondratyev, krasnodar region,
oil reservoirs, fire, veniamin kondratyev, krasnodar region,
Oil Reservoirs Catch Fire at Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region - Governor
03:31 GMT 04.05.2023 (Updated: 03:32 GMT 04.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire that broke out on oil reservoirs at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region overnight has been extinguished, officials have revealed.
Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said earlier Thursday on Telegram that a fire had broken out on oil tanks.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted first responders had been responding to the scene, the governor said, adding that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and local residents were not in danger.
According to the governor, some 167 firefighters and 37 fire engines were battling the blaze until it was completely extinguished.
An oil tank was caught on fire early Wednesday at an oil refinery in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar region. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the blaze was caused by a drone that fell.