The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The Left Dislikes America But Loves the US Government
The Left Dislikes America But Loves the US Government
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NATO opening offices in Japan, and Former FBI agent Jared Wise being charged in Jan. 6 riot.
The Left Dislikes America, but Loves the U. S. Government
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NATO opening offices in Japan, and Former FBI agent Jared Wise being charged in Jan. 6 riot.
Clint Russell – Libertarian and Host of The Liberty Lockdown | Libertarianism, the COVID-19 Lockdowns, and Tucker Carlson Portrayed as a RacistMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Too Big to Fail, The Depression is Coming, and Rent-Seeking BehaviorIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Clint Russell about the circumvention of the First Amendment, Fox News helps smear Tucker Carlson, and the privileged class of America. Clint talked about his background and how the COVID-19 lockdowns caused him to start The Liberty Lockdown show. Clint described how the Biden administration is lying about the Nord Stream pipeline bombing and the problem with central banks.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the problems with hedge fund managers, Generation Z is the most indebted generation, and the unemployment rate. Mark discussed the fact that Generation Z got used to free money during the pandemic and the nihilism of Generation Z. Mark spoke about the problem with American banks and how every bank in America may face trouble in the near future. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The Backstory
The Left Dislikes America, but Loves the U. S. Government
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NATO opening offices in Japan, and Former FBI agent Jared Wise being charged in Jan. 6 riot.
Clint Russell – Libertarian and Host of The Liberty Lockdown | Libertarianism, the COVID-19 Lockdowns, and Tucker Carlson Portrayed as a Racist

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Too Big to Fail, The Depression is Coming, and Rent-Seeking Behavior

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Clint Russell about the circumvention of the First Amendment, Fox News helps smear Tucker Carlson, and the privileged class of America. Clint talked about his background and how the COVID-19 lockdowns caused him to start The Liberty Lockdown show. Clint described how the Biden administration is lying about the Nord Stream pipeline bombing and the problem with central banks.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the problems with hedge fund managers, Generation Z is the most indebted generation, and the unemployment rate. Mark discussed the fact that Generation Z got used to free money during the pandemic and the nihilism of Generation Z. Mark spoke about the problem with American banks and how every bank in America may face trouble in the near future.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
