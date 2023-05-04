https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/the-left-dislikes-america-but-loves-the-us-government-1110068763.html

The Left Dislikes America But Loves the US Government

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NATO opening offices in Japan, and Former FBI agent Jared Wise being charged in Jan. 6 riot.

Clint Russell – Libertarian and Host of The Liberty Lockdown | Libertarianism, the COVID-19 Lockdowns, and Tucker Carlson Portrayed as a RacistMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Too Big to Fail, The Depression is Coming, and Rent-Seeking BehaviorIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Clint Russell about the circumvention of the First Amendment, Fox News helps smear Tucker Carlson, and the privileged class of America. Clint talked about his background and how the COVID-19 lockdowns caused him to start The Liberty Lockdown show. Clint described how the Biden administration is lying about the Nord Stream pipeline bombing and the problem with central banks.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the problems with hedge fund managers, Generation Z is the most indebted generation, and the unemployment rate. Mark discussed the fact that Generation Z got used to free money during the pandemic and the nihilism of Generation Z. Mark spoke about the problem with American banks and how every bank in America may face trouble in the near future. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

