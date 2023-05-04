https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/ukrainian-drone-attack-on-russias-kherson-region-repelled-1110074708.html
Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia's Kherson Region Repelled
A Ukrainian drone attack on residential areas of settlements in Russia's Kherson Region was repelled, Alexey Rulev, the spokesman for the Dnepr Group of Forces, told Sputnik.
"The air defense unit of the Dnepr Group has repelled another attack by UAVs of Ukrainian nationalists on residential areas of settlements in the Kherson Region... Attack drones were destroyed in the area of the settlements of Obrivka, Novaya Mayachka, Podstepnoye and Sagi," Rulev said. He also said the group's artillery fire eliminated enemy personnel and destroyed enemy equipment.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone attack on residential areas of settlements in Russia's Kherson Region was repelled, Alexey Rulev, the spokesman for the Dnepr Group of Forces, told Sputnik.
of Ukrainian nationalists on residential areas of settlements in the Kherson Region... Attack drones were destroyed in the area of the settlements of Obrivka, Novaya Mayachka, Podstepnoye and Sagi," Rulev said.
He also said the group's artillery fire eliminated enemy personnel and destroyed enemy equipment.