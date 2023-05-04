https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/us-prosecutors-reportedly-nearing-charging-decision-in-hunter-biden-criminal-case-1110070735.html
US Prosecutors Reportedly Nearing Charging Decision in Hunter Biden Criminal Case
The four-year criminal investigation in Hunter Biden may finally come to a close as prosecutors decide how to charge the First Son.
Reports earlier surfaced detailing that attorneys for Hunter Biden met with officials from the Department of Justice last week to discuss a yearslong investigation into the US president's son. No formal charges have yet to be filed in the case.
Insiders revealed on Wednesday that US District Attorney of Delaware David Weiss is close to making a decision on whether to criminally charge Hunter Biden over tax and gun-related offenses.
However, when exactly the decision will be made remains unclear at present.
Hunter Biden is reportedly
being investigated by Weiss for two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false statement charge over a gun purchase.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland — appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1995 and blocked as a Supreme Court nomination in 2016 by Senate Republicans — said his office would respect the outcome of Weiss’ investigation.
"I stand by my testimony and I refer you to the attorney for the District of Delaware, who is in charge of this case and capable of making any decisions that he feels are appropriate," Garland said.
A whistleblower from the Internal Revenue Service claimed there was political interference linked to the Hunter Biden investigation. Garland on Tuesday said he stood by his testimony in the investigation despite the whistleblower's claims.
“I stand by my testimony and I refer you to the attorney for the district of Delaware, who is in charge of this case and capable of making any decisions that he feels are appropriate,” Garland
told a journalist at an unrelated press conference.
Weiss, who was appointed to his post by former US President Donald Trump, was earlier allowed to remain as the DA of the First State following Biden's arrival to the Oval Office.
The latest also comes as Hunter Biden appeared Monday at an Arkansas state court for a hearing over child support payments made to Lunden Roberts, the mother of his 4-year-old child. Roberts had previously asked the court to hold Hunter in contempt for dodging court requests.