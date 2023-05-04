https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/watch-russian-forces-crush-ukrainian-troops-with-krasnopol-guided-shell-1110087457.html

Watch Russian Forces Crush Ukrainian Troops With Krasnopol Guided Shell

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Kalmius Brigade crews eliminated a Ukrainian military vehicle using a Krasnopol guided projectile.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Kalmius Brigade crews eliminating a Ukrainian military vehicle using a Krasnopol guided projectile. The short clip depicts the Russian artillery system targeting the enemy machine in a mere couple of seconds and then destroying it with high precision.The guidance was carried out with the support of the Orlan UAV.The Krasnopol boasts a range of up to 20km and can operate in all weather conditions, making it an effective tool for modern warfare. Its precision and destructive power have made it a valuable asset for the Russian military.

