International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/watch-russian-forces-crush-ukrainian-troops-with-krasnopol-guided-shell-1110087457.html
Watch Russian Forces Crush Ukrainian Troops With Krasnopol Guided Shell
Watch Russian Forces Crush Ukrainian Troops With Krasnopol Guided Shell
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Kalmius Brigade crews eliminated a Ukrainian military vehicle using a Krasnopol guided projectile.
2023-05-04T12:47+0000
2023-05-04T12:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
krasnopol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108959983_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_9ca2549d27ae843fb92a3a0867a63b99.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Kalmius Brigade crews eliminating a Ukrainian military vehicle using a Krasnopol guided projectile. The short clip depicts the Russian artillery system targeting the enemy machine in a mere couple of seconds and then destroying it with high precision.The guidance was carried out with the support of the Orlan UAV.The Krasnopol boasts a range of up to 20km and can operate in all weather conditions, making it an effective tool for modern warfare. Its precision and destructive power have made it a valuable asset for the Russian military.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian forces continue crushing Ukrainian troops during special military op
Russian forces continue crushing Ukrainian troops during special military op
2023-05-04T12:47+0000
true
PT0M11S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108959983_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_169f3fbabefc75b5aa539917add093ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian military, russian defense ministry, kalmius brigade
ukrainian military, russian defense ministry, kalmius brigade

Watch Russian Forces Crush Ukrainian Troops With Krasnopol Guided Shell

12:47 GMT 04.05.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman prepares a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
A Russian serviceman prepares a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Krasnopol guided projectile is a highly accurate Russian artillery system used to defeat ground targets, including tanks, lightly armored vehicles, and bunkers. It is a laser-guided projectile that can be launched from various artillery systems, including howitzers and multipurpose rocket launchers.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Kalmius Brigade crews eliminating a Ukrainian military vehicle using a Krasnopol guided projectile. The short clip depicts the Russian artillery system targeting the enemy machine in a mere couple of seconds and then destroying it with high precision.
The guidance was carried out with the support of the Orlan UAV.
The Krasnopol boasts a range of up to 20km and can operate in all weather conditions, making it an effective tool for modern warfare. Its precision and destructive power have made it a valuable asset for the Russian military.
© Sputnik
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала