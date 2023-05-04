https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/watch-russias-msta-s-giatsint-s-self-propelled-howitzers-pound-kievs-positions-1110087698.html

Watch Russia's Msta-S, Giatsint-S Self-Propelled Howitzers Pound Kiev's Positions

Russian MoD has published a video footage showing self-propelled howitzers (SPH), the 2S19 Msta-S and 2S5 Giatsint-S, provide fire support to Russian forces operating in the Special Military Operation zone in Ukraine.

Russia's MoD has published a video clip showing the 2S19 Msta-S and 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzers (SPHs), providing fire support for Russian forces operating in the special military operation zone in Ukraine.The self-propelled units shoot from indirect positions and quickly move to avoid counter-battery fire.The high range of fire, as far as 33–34 kilometers when using active-reactive shells, allows these artillery systems to be used as an effective counter-battery means of suppressing enemy artillery.The Msta-S and Giatsint-S have demonstrated their effectiveness in providing fire support and counter-battery capabilities for Russian forces operating in the region.

