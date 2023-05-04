https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/watch-russias-msta-s-giatsint-s-self-propelled-howitzers-pound-kievs-positions-1110087698.html
Watch Russia's Msta-S, Giatsint-S Self-Propelled Howitzers Pound Kiev's Positions
Russian MoD has published a video footage showing self-propelled howitzers (SPH), the 2S19 Msta-S and 2S5 Giatsint-S, provide fire support to Russian forces operating in the Special Military Operation zone in Ukraine.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104763/85/1047638539_0:117:3227:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_5ac4b737831b4651dcdea25ed86a3e34.jpg
Russia's MoD has published a video clip showing the 2S19 Msta-S and 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzers (SPHs), providing fire support for Russian forces operating in the special military operation zone in Ukraine.The self-propelled units shoot from indirect positions and quickly move to avoid counter-battery fire.The high range of fire, as far as 33–34 kilometers when using active-reactive shells, allows these artillery systems to be used as an effective counter-battery means of suppressing enemy artillery.The Msta-S and Giatsint-S have demonstrated their effectiveness in providing fire support and counter-battery capabilities for Russian forces operating in the region.
Watch Russia's Msta-S, Giatsint-S Self-Propelled Howitzers Pound Kiev's Positions
Ground-based radar stations for pinpointing and adjusting fire ensure the effectiveness of the crews' combat work. Scout UAVs, or spies in the skies, help control the accuracy of the fire, recording hits in real-time and providing additional detection.
Russia's MoD has published a video clip showing the 2S19 Msta-S and 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzers (SPHs), providing fire support for Russian forces operating in the special military operation zone in Ukraine.
The self-propelled units shoot from indirect positions and quickly move to avoid counter-battery fire.
The high range of fire, as far as 33–34 kilometers when using active-reactive shells, allows these artillery systems to be used as an effective counter-battery means of suppressing enemy artillery.
The Msta-S and Giatsint-S have demonstrated their effectiveness in providing fire support and counter-battery capabilities for Russian forces operating in the region.