Will SCO Become New United Nations for Non-Western World?

Will SCO Become New United Nations for Non-Western World?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a Eurasian political, economic and security bloc, founded in 2001, has a great potential to become a United Nations for non-western world, according to Robinder Sachdev, geopolitical and economic diplomacy analyst and founder president of the Imagindia Institute.

The two-day summit of the SCO foreign ministers kicked off on May 4 in the Indian state of Goa. The SCO foreign ministers are due to focus on the expansion of the organization. In particular, the ministers are expected to approve a draft decision of the SCO's Heads of State Council on granting Iran the status of a member state. They will discuss Belarus' appeal to accelerate its admission to the organization. It is also expected that a series of memoranda will be signed on granting the status of "dialogue partners" to Bahrain, Kuwait, Myanmar, the Maldives, and the United Arab Emirates, which will open up new opportunities for the countries.According to Sachdev, the SCO can "definitely take a broader perspective and become a part of some global format of non-Western nations". The geopolitical analyst suggested that the organization could create its own Security Council and General Assembly, and even maintain a peace keeping force, thus becoming a model mini-UN, which could collaborate and assist the UN to address global challenges.In 2021, the decision was made to start the accession process of Iran to the SCO as a full member. The Islamic Republic of Iran signed a Memorandum of Obligations to become a permanent member of the bloc during its 22nd summit held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September 2022.Tehran foreign officials noted at the time that Iran saw full SCO membership as a unique opportunity to enter a new stage of various economic, commercial, transit, and energy cooperation as the US maintained its sanctions pressure on the country. Iranian political commentators highlighted that the Islamic Republic's entry as the SCO’s ninth official member could also bolster the organization’s security foundations, referring to the entity's three main security goals enshrined in Clause 3 of Article 1 of the SCO Charter, namely to “jointly counteract terrorism, separatism, and extremism.”SCO membership may help Iran to reinvigorate its economy and thwart American sanctions, echoed Dr. Raj Kumar Sharma, Maharishi Kanad Fellow at the Delhi School of Transnational Affairs, University of Delhi. He drew attention to the latest Iran-Saudi peace deal, brokered by China, seeing it as a development facilitating the nations' cooperation within the SCO.The organization faces a number of challenges, argue international observers. In particular, they suggest that the SCO needs to find a balance between globalization and regionalization trends in its strategy. Some commentators express skepticism over the organization's capability of balancing interests of long-term political competitors participating in the bloc. The entity has so far proven its effectiveness in solving burning regional and geopolitical matters. Still, according to Sachdev, the SCO's rapid enlargement raises new questions concerning its inclusiveness and vector.

