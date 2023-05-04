https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/worker-missing-after-fire-erupts-at-chemical-plant-in-newburyport-massachusetts-1110091563.html

Worker Missing After Fire Erupts at Chemical Plant in Newburyport, Massachusetts

Worker Missing After Fire Erupts at Chemical Plant in Newburyport, Massachusetts

On early Thursday morning, a fire erupted at a chemical facility in Massachusetts, US. According to the fire department, firefighters were called to Seqens, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Newburyport, at 12:45 am.

2023-05-04T13:53+0000

2023-05-04T13:53+0000

2023-05-04T13:53+0000

americas

us

fire

massachusetts

explosion

chemical plant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110091261_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_625de9da188a6f13c169e5112842ac3e.jpg

Early on Thursday morning, a fire erupted at a chemical facility in Massachusetts in the US. According to the local fire department, firefighters were called to Seqens, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Newburyport, at 12:45 am.Following a chemical explosion and fire at an industrial park in Newburyport the building sustained significant structural damage.The firefighters said there were five workers in the building at the moment of the blast. After being treated, four were taken to hospital and released. A fifth worker remained unaccounted for.As per the organization's site, Seqens has over 20 years of experience in chemical manufacturing and has two factories in Massachusetts.The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.This is not the first incident involving toxic substances in the United States this year. In March, media reported that a freight train carrying hazardous substances derailed near the town of Topock in Mohave County, Arizona. Another railroad incident took place on February 3, when a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A major fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The incident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230331/us-justice-dept-epa-sue-norfolk-southern-over-toxic-discharge-in-ohio-derailment-1109011421.html

americas

massachusetts

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

fire erupted, pharmaceutical manufacturing company in newburyport