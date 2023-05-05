https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/at-least-8-people-killed-13-injured-in-shooting-in-serbias-villages---reports-1110107489.html

At Least 8 People Killed, 13 Injured in Shooting in Serbia's Villages - Reports

At least eight people have been killed, and 13 people have suffered bullet wounds in a shooting in the Serbian villages of Dubona and Sepsin, Serbian media reported Friday.

Local media reported the shooter was identified as Uros B., 21, who remains on the run after opening fire in Dubona and fleeing the scene. It's reported the shooter had an argument with a police officer of his age in a schoolyard, took a firearm from home, and shot his "offender" and his sister, as well as another person.The fugitive continued shooting in the neighboring village of Sepsin, where he is suspected of evading police. Serbia's law enforcement has launched a special operation to capture the shooter, and helicopters are reported to be flying over the immediate area.At least seven victims are said to require surgery.The latest incident comes after a shooting took place on Wednesday in a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital. Eight children and a guard were killed, while another six children and a teacher were wounded and transferred to an ambulance center and a children's hospital. Later, the Serbian police said they had detained the 14-year-old teenager on suspicion of shooting at a school. The seventh-grader used his father's gun to commit the crime, and is thought to have been under the influence of drugs. He reportedly planned the attack a month in advance, with police detailing the since-detained suspect had a plan of the school building and a list of students he intended to kill. The Serbian government later declared a nationwide three-day mourning period starting May 5 for the victims of the school shooting, with Serbian Education Minister Branko Ruzic calling the shooting "the greatest tragedy that has ever happened in Serbia and in our educational system in recent history." The Serbian government agreed on Thursday with President Aleksandar Vucic's proposition to lower the age limit of criminal responsibility for minors from 14 to 12 years and introduce several new measures after the school shooting.

