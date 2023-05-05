https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/autopsy-shows-tyre-nichols-died-of-blunt-trauma-after-beating-by-memphis-cops-1110107669.html

Autopsy Shows Tyre Nichols Died of Blunt Trauma After Beating by Memphis Cops

Autopsy Shows Tyre Nichols Died of Blunt Trauma After Beating by Memphis Cops

Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by five Memphis officers earlier this year, died of blunt force trauma according to an autopsy report, attorneys Benjamin Crump and Tony Romanucci said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The legal team representing the family of Tyre Nichols acknowledges the release of the medical examiner's report, the contents of which are highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year," the joint statement said. The attorneys said the official autopsy report further propels their commitment to seek justice for Nichols. Autopsy documents obtained by US media outlines that Nichols had sustained serious injuries to his head, neck and torso, as well as multiple contusions and hemorrhages and liver failure.Although Nichols had initially been stopped by law enforcement officials for a traffic stop, officers later severely beat him after he attempted to evade police on foot. Disturbing video footage from a scene showed Nichols being repeatedly punched, kicked and hit with a baton on his face and body - even after he appeared to be unconscious. Video of the traffic stop showed officers coming onto the scene aggressively, with one responding officer opting to yank Nichols from his vehicle. The most damaging video came from footage that was recorded from a surveillance camera mounted on a nearby pole.According to the Ben Crump law firm, Nichols' family is suing the city of Memphis, the Memphis Police Department, and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for $550 million.

