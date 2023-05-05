https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/autopsy-shows-tyre-nichols-died-of-blunt-trauma-after-beating-by-memphis-cops-1110107669.html
Autopsy Shows Tyre Nichols Died of Blunt Trauma After Beating by Memphis Cops
Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by five Memphis officers earlier this year, died of blunt force trauma according to an autopsy report, attorneys Benjamin Crump and Tony Romanucci said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"The legal team representing the family of Tyre Nichols acknowledges the release of the medical examiner's report, the contents of which are highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year," the joint statement said. The attorneys said the official autopsy report further propels their commitment to seek justice for Nichols. Autopsy documents obtained by US media outlines that Nichols had sustained serious injuries to his head, neck and torso, as well as multiple contusions and hemorrhages and liver failure.Although Nichols had initially been stopped by law enforcement officials for a traffic stop, officers later severely beat him after he attempted to evade police on foot. Disturbing video footage from a scene showed Nichols being repeatedly punched, kicked and hit with a baton on his face and body - even after he appeared to be unconscious. Video of the traffic stop showed officers coming onto the scene aggressively, with one responding officer opting to yank Nichols from his vehicle. The most damaging video came from footage that was recorded from a surveillance camera mounted on a nearby pole.According to the Ben Crump law firm, Nichols' family is suing the city of Memphis, the Memphis Police Department, and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for $550 million.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An autopsy report on Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by five Memphis officers earlier this year, determined the Tennessee man died of blunt force trauma, attorneys Benjamin Crump and Tony Romanucci said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"The legal team representing the family of Tyre Nichols acknowledges the release of the medical examiner's report, the contents of which are highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year," the joint statement said.
"We know now what we knew then. Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide."
The attorneys said the official autopsy report further propels their commitment to seek justice for Nichols.
Autopsy documents obtained by US media outlines that Nichols had sustained serious injuries to his head, neck and torso, as well as multiple contusions and hemorrhages and liver failure.
Nichols died on January 10, three days after Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beat him for three minutes during a traffic stop. Five officers involved were fired and charged with second-degree murder, among other crimes.
The city also disbanded the Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods (SCORPION) special unit the officers belonged to.
Although Nichols had initially been stopped by law enforcement officials for a traffic stop, officers later severely beat him after he attempted to evade police on foot. Disturbing video footage from a scene showed Nichols being repeatedly punched, kicked and hit with a baton on his face and body - even after he appeared to be unconscious.
Video of the traffic stop showed officers coming onto the scene aggressively, with one responding officer opting to yank Nichols from his vehicle. The most damaging video came from footage that was recorded from a surveillance camera mounted on a nearby pole.
According to the Ben Crump law firm, Nichols' family is suing the city of Memphis, the Memphis Police Department, and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for $550 million.