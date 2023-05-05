https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/biden-warns-gop-that-defaulting-on-us-debt-will-end-string-of-good-jobs-reports-1110131337.html

Biden Warns GOP That Defaulting on US Debt Will End String of Good Jobs Reports

Biden Warns GOP That Defaulting on US Debt Will End String of Good Jobs Reports

US President Joe Biden says the string of positive job growth will end if the US defaults on its debts. He has called on Republicans in Congress to move forward with raising the debt ceiling without preconditions.

US President Joe Biden warned on Friday that a default on US debt would effectively end the string of positive job reports that continued into the month of April.The latest job report released on Friday showed the United States added 253,000 nonfarm jobs in April, easily beating Wall Street’s prediction of 180,000. Unemployment also sits at 3.4%, tied for the lowest it has been since 1969, though how unemployment figures are tracked was changed in 1994.Citing a recent Moody's report, Biden warned that if Republicans continue to hold up the debt ceiling limit, it would also put some 780,000 people at risk of losing their jobs in the event of a default.Additionally, the perception of the United States could take a big hit overseas as the nation would be seen as a government that cannot keep its obligations. Biden underscored that “[we] are not a deadbeat nation."Last month, the GOP-controlled House passed a bill that would raise the debt ceiling but only with the condition that spending be cut as well. Raising the debt ceiling would not increase spending but would fund spending that has already been approved by Congress.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has stated the Senate will not consider the bill, with Senate Democrats instead opting to hold a series of hearings to warn the public about “the true impact of this reckless legislation on everyday Americans.”Biden has also threatened to veto the bill if it reaches his desk.Congress lifted the debt ceiling three times under former President Donald Trump without preconditions. The GOP bill would have reduced spending back to 2022 levels.Biden plans to meet with four congressional leaders next week. He last met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in February to discuss the debt ceiling issue.

