https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/chinese-ambassador-to-canada-strongly-protested-threat-to-expel-its-diplomats---embassy-1110106509.html

Chinese Ambassador to Canada ‘Strongly Protested’ Threat to Expel Its Diplomats - Embassy

Chinese Ambassador to Canada ‘Strongly Protested’ Threat to Expel Its Diplomats - Embassy

Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu in a meeting with Canadian officials strongly protested Ottawa’s threat to expel some of its diplomatic and consular staff, Beijing's embassy in Canada said in a statement.

2023-05-05T00:06+0000

2023-05-05T00:06+0000

2023-05-05T00:02+0000

world

asia-pacific region

canada

china

beijing

ottawa

diplomatic expulsions

us diplomats

threat

uyghurs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083569165_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb4a855ae2ba34d5ef125663a1f5c90.jpg

"On May 4, Chinese Ambassador to Canada, H.E. Cong Peiwu met with the senior official of the Global Affairs Canada," the embassy said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.The diplomatic mission lamented attempts by Canadian lawmakers to make political gains by capitalizing on the current media portrayal of China-related issues, notably on the alleged interference in Canada’s elections of 2019 and 2021, which seeks to smear Beijing. Cong said China has and always will adhere to the non-interference principle in a country’s internal affairs, and noted the embassy’s firm rejection of statements implying otherwise, according to the release. The statement said in accordance with the Consular Agreement Between the Government of Canada and the Government of the People's Republic of China, and other international conventions on diplomacy, both consular and diplomatic officials fulfill their duties. Cong emphasized the necessity of respecting embassy and consular officials in the fulfillment of their regular duties and avoid trying to discredit them. "Should the Canadian side continue to make provocations, China will play along every step of the way until the very end," the statement said. Beijing recommended that Canada immediately stop the "political farce," the statement continued, which is leading relations between the two countries down a dangerous path.

canada

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese ambassador to canada, expulsion, diplomats, protest, chinese ambassador cong peiwu, canada, melanie joly, expulsion threat