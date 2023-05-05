Eruption of Fuego Volcano Prompts Evacuation Orders in Guatemala

Fuego, also called Volcan de Fuego, is the most active volcano in Central America, which is located some 45 kilometers from Guatemala's capital, Guatemala City, on the borders of the departments of Chimaltenango, Escuintla, and Sacatepequez.

In June 2018, the powerful eruption of the volcano affected 1.7 million of the approximately 16.6 million residents of the country. At least 190 people died in the volcanic eruption.