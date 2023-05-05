Eruption of Fuego Volcano Prompts Evacuation Orders in Guatemala
© AP Photo / Moises CastilloThe "Volcan de Fuego," or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, seen from San Miguel Duenas, Guatemala, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. According to a bulletin published by the Guatemalan Vulcanology Institute, the volcano has spewed lava and ash in a series of explosions that have not yet forced any evacuations.
© AP Photo / Moises Castillo
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Guatemalan authorities are evacuating residents of the municipality of San Pedro Yepocapa and surrounding areas due to the eruption of Central America's most active volcano, Fuego, the Guatemalan Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) said on Thursday.
"Municipal coordinators for disaster reduction — CONRED — and institutions that make up the CONRED system have carried out preventive evacuations in the municipality of San Pedro Yepocapa, Chimaltenango, and the villages Panimache I and II, El Porvenir, and Morelia," the agency said in a statement.
Local authorities have established two large shelters to accommodate nearly 900 families evacuated from the danger zones, the agency said.
According to CONRED, the new Fuego eruption is accompanied by the release of ash and gases to a height of more than 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) and lava flowing from the eastern and western slopes of the volcano.
11 December 2022, 07:47 GMT
Fuego, also called Volcan de Fuego, is the most active volcano in Central America, which is located some 45 kilometers from Guatemala's capital, Guatemala City, on the borders of the departments of Chimaltenango, Escuintla, and Sacatepequez.
In June 2018, the powerful eruption of the volcano affected 1.7 million of the approximately 16.6 million residents of the country. At least 190 people died in the volcanic eruption.