International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/guatemalas-authorities-evacuating-citizens-due-to-eruption-of-fuego-volcano---conred-1110108678.html
Eruption of Fuego Volcano Prompts Evacuation Orders in Guatemala
Eruption of Fuego Volcano Prompts Evacuation Orders in Guatemala
The Guatemalan authorities are evacuating residents of the San Pedro Yepocapa municipality and surrounding areas due to the Fuego volcano eruption, the Guatemalan Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction said on Thursday.
2023-05-05T03:02+0000
2023-05-05T03:02+0000
beyond politics
guatemala
central america
volcano eruption
fuego
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/05/1110108521_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2449917e43dcc7ac3ca2c823c44d9827.jpg
"Municipal coordinators for disaster reduction — CONRED — and institutions that make up the CONRED system have carried out preventive evacuations in the municipality of San Pedro Yepocapa, Chimaltenango, and the villages Panimache I and II, El Porvenir, and Morelia," the agency said in a statement.Local authorities have established two large shelters to accommodate nearly 900 families evacuated from the danger zones, the agency said.According to CONRED, the new Fuego eruption is accompanied by the release of ash and gases to a height of more than 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) and lava flowing from the eastern and western slopes of the volcano.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221211/fuego-volcano-erupting-in-guatemala-institute-1105341393.html
guatemala
central america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/05/1110108521_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd1823ea8ec2bf3177e0eb585f4722a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fuego, volcano, guatemala, guatemalan coordinating agency for disaster reduction, conred
fuego, volcano, guatemala, guatemalan coordinating agency for disaster reduction, conred

Eruption of Fuego Volcano Prompts Evacuation Orders in Guatemala

03:02 GMT 05.05.2023
© AP Photo / Moises CastilloThe "Volcan de Fuego," or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, seen from San Miguel Duenas, Guatemala, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. According to a bulletin published by the Guatemalan Vulcanology Institute, the volcano has spewed lava and ash in a series of explosions that have not yet forced any evacuations.
The Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, seen from San Miguel Duenas, Guatemala, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. According to a bulletin published by the Guatemalan Vulcanology Institute, the volcano has spewed lava and ash in a series of explosions that have not yet forced any evacuations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2023
© AP Photo / Moises Castillo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Guatemalan authorities are evacuating residents of the municipality of San Pedro Yepocapa and surrounding areas due to the eruption of Central America's most active volcano, Fuego, the Guatemalan Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) said on Thursday.
"Municipal coordinators for disaster reduction — CONRED — and institutions that make up the CONRED system have carried out preventive evacuations in the municipality of San Pedro Yepocapa, Chimaltenango, and the villages Panimache I and II, El Porvenir, and Morelia," the agency said in a statement.
Local authorities have established two large shelters to accommodate nearly 900 families evacuated from the danger zones, the agency said.
According to CONRED, the new Fuego eruption is accompanied by the release of ash and gases to a height of more than 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) and lava flowing from the eastern and western slopes of the volcano.
El volcán de Fuego en Guatemala - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2022
World
Fuego Volcano Erupting in Guatemala
11 December 2022, 07:47 GMT

Fuego, also called Volcan de Fuego, is the most active volcano in Central America, which is located some 45 kilometers from Guatemala's capital, Guatemala City, on the borders of the departments of Chimaltenango, Escuintla, and Sacatepequez.

In June 2018, the powerful eruption of the volcano affected 1.7 million of the approximately 16.6 million residents of the country. At least 190 people died in the volcanic eruption.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала