How Will Russia Respond to Attempted Drone Attack on Kremlin?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several international and domestic topics, including the assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life at the Kremlin.
During the first hour, economist Mark Frost joined the show to discuss the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike, along with the current state of the US economy.In the second hour, military and political analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life on Tuesday evening.In the last hour, political strategist Gabriel Llanares discussed the Brazilian authorities raiding the home of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's home and what this means going forward for the South American nation.In the last half hour, journalist Robert Inlakesh spoke to Fault Lines about the death of Palestinian activist Khader Adnan, who died in an Israeli prison after a prolonged hunger strike over his long detention.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
How Will Russia Respond to Attempted Drone Attack on Kremlin?

04:15 GMT 05.05.2023 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 05.05.2023)
How Will Russia Respond to Attempted Drone Attack on Kremlin?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several international and domestic topics, including the assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life at the Kremlin.
During the first hour, economist Mark Frost joined the show to discuss the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike, along with the current state of the US economy.
In the second hour, military and political analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life on Tuesday evening.
In the last hour, political strategist Gabriel Llanares discussed the Brazilian authorities raiding the home of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's home and what this means going forward for the South American nation.
In the last half hour, journalist Robert Inlakesh spoke to Fault Lines about the death of Palestinian activist Khader Adnan, who died in an Israeli prison after a prolonged hunger strike over his long detention.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
