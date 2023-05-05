https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/jihadist-killed-in-ukraine-got-nato-weapons-sas-training---investigation-1110120239.html

Russia has repeatedly slammed the United States over the recruitment of terrorists and criminals for deployment to Ukraine, and has charged Ukrainian ultra-nationalist fighters with war crimes, not just since 2022, but going back to the start of the crisis in the Donbass in 2014.

Daniil Lyashuk, a Belarusian-born ultra-right volunteer fighter, convicted criminal and self-proclaimed holy warrior with pro-Daesh* views, operated a glamorous social media channel in which he posed with arms sent to Ukraine by the US and the UK, and bragged about receiving training from Britain’s elite Special Air Service special forces unit before his death.The fighter, going by the moniker "Mujahid," was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2017 for the torture of civilian and Donbass militia detainees in the Lugansk region while serving in the infamous Tornado special patrol police volunteer battalion, but was released after just four years later in the summer of 2021.Returning to the front in 2022, Lyashuk was filmed and snapped posing with and walking around with NATO-supplied weapons and supplies, including assault rifles and NLAW and Javelin man-portable anti-tank missiles.As first reported on by Declassified UK, in late March of this year, "Mujahid" posted a commentary to Telegram in which he mocked a video clip of Belarusian servicemen breaking bricks over their heads, calling them "goblins" and boasting that his "teacher from the British SAS always said that a single blow to the head does not add to a soldier’s intelligence."The fighter did not elaborate on what else his SAS teacher "taught" him. He was killed a month later in fighting with Russian forces outside Artyemovsk (Bakhmut).Britain’s Defense Ministry declined to comment to investigators on SAS activity in Ukraine, but an MoD spokesperson did assure, regarding weapons, that the UK conducts “a rigorous assessment of the risks associated with providing weapons and ensure[s] an End-User Agreement is signed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine upon receipt of lethal aid.”Lyashuk received a Golden Cross and a ceremonial pistol from the Ukrainian military after his death. Anton Gerashchenko, a notorious advisor to Ukraine’s interior minister, lauded the dead fighter as a "hero."Sputnik conducted an extensive investigation into Lyashuk and his comrades from the Tornado Battalion last May, revealing that the fighter had a penchant for extreme violence, torture, and homosexual rape. "There would be no life without torture. There's nothing like raising your vitality when you have someone's life in your hands," he was heard saying in a recording.Lyashuk's crimes were so severe that even Anatolii Matios, the former prosecutor-general of Ukraine, characterized him as someone who "committed with extreme cynicism and audacity, cruelty and ruthlessness the most brutal torture of the local population of the Lugansk region, organized and directly participated in the rape of detainees whom he and other suspects abducted for profit." He was "the most dangerous and cruelest" of all members of Tornado, Matios said.During his second "tour" in Donbass between 2022 and his death in 2023, Lyashuk founded and commanded the so-called "Vendetta" combat group.*Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

