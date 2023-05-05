https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/lavrov-holds-presser-following-india-hosted-sco-foreign-ministers-meeting-1110111038.html
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives a press conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Panaji, India.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Panaji, India.Russia's diplomacy chief has already held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Pakistan’s top diplomat, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.The key topic of the SCO meeting is expanding the organization.On the sidelines of the event, the ministers are expected to sign memorandums granting the status of SCO dialogue partners to Bahrain, Kuwait, Myanmar, the Maldives, and the United Arab Emirates. Special attention will be given to foreign policy collaboration in order to strengthen the central coordinating role of the United Nations in ensuring reliable global security and sustainable economic development.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
new delhi
On Friday, top diplomats from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be gearing up for the SCO Heads of State summit, scheduled to be held from July 3-4 in India's capital, New Delhi.
