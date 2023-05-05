International
Live: Lavrov Holds Presser Following India-Hosted SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/lavrov-holds-presser-following-india-hosted-sco-foreign-ministers-meeting-1110111038.html
Lavrov Holds Presser Following India-Hosted SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting
Lavrov Holds Presser Following India-Hosted SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives a press conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Panaji, India.
2023-05-05T07:34+0000
2023-05-05T07:34+0000
world
new delhi
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
sergey lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109219012_0:0:2928:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_7968f69a6aea2ce24ab8009214df6a49.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Panaji, India.Russia's diplomacy chief has already held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Pakistan’s top diplomat, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.The key topic of the SCO meeting is expanding the organization.On the sidelines of the event, the ministers are expected to sign memorandums granting the status of SCO dialogue partners to Bahrain, Kuwait, Myanmar, the Maldives, and the United Arab Emirates. Special attention will be given to foreign policy collaboration in order to strengthen the central coordinating role of the United Nations in ensuring reliable global security and sustainable economic development.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sergey Lavrov gives press conference in Panaji after SCO FM meeting
Sergey Lavrov gives press conference in Panaji after SCO FM meeting
2023-05-05T07:34+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109219012_52:0:2783:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c676a5cbe14b07f59e552364f517f843.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergei lavrov, shanghai cooperation organisation
russian foreign minister sergei lavrov, shanghai cooperation organisation

Lavrov Holds Presser Following India-Hosted SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting

07:34 GMT 05.05.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On Friday, top diplomats from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be gearing up for the SCO Heads of State summit, scheduled to be held from July 3-4 in India's capital, New Delhi.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Panaji, India.
Russia's diplomacy chief has already held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Pakistan’s top diplomat, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The key topic of the SCO meeting is expanding the organization.
On the sidelines of the event, the ministers are expected to sign memorandums granting the status of SCO dialogue partners to Bahrain, Kuwait, Myanmar, the Maldives, and the United Arab Emirates. Special attention will be given to foreign policy collaboration in order to strengthen the central coordinating role of the United Nations in ensuring reliable global security and sustainable economic development.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала