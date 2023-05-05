https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/new-york-officials-point-to-role-of-mental-health-after-chokehold-death-of-subway-rider-1110106935.html

New York Officials Point to Role of Mental Health After Chokehold Death of Subway Rider

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams both pointed to the role that mental health may have played in the death of a Black homeless, who was put in a chokehold while on the subway system.

On Monday, 30-year-old Jordan Neely died after being restrained in a rear naked choke by a 24-year-old former Marine. Neely, who was homeless, purportedly lost consciousness as a result of the chokehold, after which point emergency responders were unable to revive him. The 24-year-old was initially taken into custody by law enforcement, but later released without charges. The city’s medical examiner on Wednesday ruled the death a homicide via compression of the neck. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating Neely’s death to determine whether charges are warranted. Neely, who law enforcement sources have reportedly said was arrested numerous times in the past, was purportedly yelling at passengers prior to being placed in the chokehold. Hochul called the incident "deeply disturbing," but noted that the number of crimes on New York City subways is declining. The city has made record investments in providing care to those who need it and getting people off the streets and subways, Adams added. Adams appeared on a US broadcaster Wednesday evening, where he criticized US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for characterizing the incident as a "murder" in a tweet. "I don’t think that’s very responsible at the time where we’re still investigating the situation," Adams said. The incident has sparked some protests in the city, where demonstrators have called for the arrest of the passenger who restrained Neely.

