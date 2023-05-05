https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/proud-boys-convicted-of-seditious-conspiracy--regional-bank-unrest-1110103545.html

Proud Boys Convicted of Seditious Conspiracy, Regional Bank Unrest

West Virginia opioid victims might not benefit from the settlements the state has received, and California firefighters are running amok.

Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the seditious conspiracy convictions of four Proud Boys leaders, the recent drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow, the current possibility of peace talks in Ukraine, the Filipino president's trip to Washington, and how the Philippines has balanced its relationships with both China and the United States.Fair housing investigator and housing case manager Greg Capillo discusses the US government’s disinterest in collecting key data about homelessness, about how the true picture of homelessness is warped by perceptions of mental illness and addiction, the political benefits homelessness confers on a few, and the fight to build political power among tenants.Kevin Gosztola discusses Tucker Carlson's next possible career moves, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' unreported gifts, more accusations from Los Angeles city authorities about the danger of journalism, denial among major political parties about the electorates’ desire for debates, the dishonest relationship between CNN and former President Donald Trump, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s attempt to toughen his image.Farmer, civil rights activist, and president of the National Black Farmers Association John Boyd Jr. discusses Ford’s attempt to buy farmland for a planned electric vehicle plant, how the landgrab would affect Black farmers directly, how the USDA's direct loan program has disproportionately denied loans to Black and Asian farmers, and what regulations farmers would like to see in the face of new electric vehicle manufacturing plants.The Misfits also discuss reports that prosecutors may soon decide whether or not to charge Hunter Biden with gun or tax crimes, the result of the Ed Sheeran trial, and a tragic financial story from the Marshall Islands.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

