Rise in Measles Cases Detected in UK - Health Security Agency
Rise in Measles Cases Detected in UK - Health Security Agency
A rise in measles cases has been recently detected in the United Kingdom, and parents have been advised to check their children's vaccine records, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday.
"Data published today by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows there has been a rise in measles cases," the UK Health Security Agency said in a statement published on the government portal.Most of the cases were reported in London, although a number of them have been detected all over the country, and some are linked to travel abroad, the UKHSA said.Therefore, the agency asks parents to check if their children received their shots of the MMR vaccine, which is a combined vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella.Children showing symptoms of measles need to stay at home to prevent the illness from spreading further, and their parents are recommended to contact their general practitioner for advice, the agency added.
02:25 GMT 05.05.2023
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo shows a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif.
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo shows a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif. The U.S. has counted more measles cases in the first two months of this year than in all of 2017 _ and part of the rising threat is misinformation that makes some parents balk at a crucial vaccine, federal health officials told Congress Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 . - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A rise in measles cases has been recently detected in the United Kingdom, and parents have been advised to check their children's vaccine records, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday.
"Data published today by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows there has been a rise in measles cases," the UK Health Security Agency said in a statement published on the government portal.
"Between 1 January and 20 April this year, there have been 49 cases of measles compared to 54 cases in the whole of 2022."
Most of the cases were reported in London, although a number of them have been detected all over the country, and some are linked to travel abroad, the UKHSA said.
Therefore, the agency asks parents to check if their children received their shots of the MMR vaccine, which is a combined vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella.
"During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, uptake for routine childhood immunizations has fallen globally, leaving many children unprotected from serious infections and countries at increased risk of outbreaks," the UKHSA said.
Children showing symptoms of measles need to stay at home to prevent the illness from spreading further, and their parents are recommended to contact their general practitioner for advice, the agency added.
Indian women carry infants and stand in a queue for the Mission Indradhanush immunization drive at a government hospital in Allahabad, India, Saturday, April 11, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
Indian Gov't to Administer Extra Vaccine Doses As Measles Cases Surge
24 November 2022, 11:46 GMT

The World Health Organization notes that the measles virus is passed on either through direct contact or through the air, making it one of the most contagious diseases.

Individuals most at risk include unvaccinated children, pregnant women and any non-immune person. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash typically around the face and feet.

