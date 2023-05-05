International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/rome-demands-apology-from-france-citing-fms-insult-over-migration-remarks-1110118554.html
Rome Demands Apology From France Citing FM's Insult Over Migration Remarks
Rome Demands Apology From France Citing FM's Insult Over Migration Remarks
Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani told Italian newspaper on Friday that remarks made by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was an insult not only Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, but also all Italians, demanding apologies.
2023-05-05T11:58+0000
2023-05-05T11:58+0000
world
italy
france
antonio tajani
giorgia meloni
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105195/56/1051955610_0:578:3256:2410_1920x0_80_0_0_cd754043ee91f59eb50d411715fd107e.jpg
"We are a great democratic country with a thousand-year history, a founder of the European Union. ... A foreign minister cannot allow himself to do what this man has done. ... apart from the government and the President of the Council of Ministers, he insulted all Italians," Tajani said. Darmanin calling Meloni's government "far-right" and drawing parallels between the political course of the Italian prime minister and that of Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally parliamentary group, particularly triggered Tajani's outrage. The Italian minister canceled his scheduled visit to France to meet with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, considering the explanations given by the French side insufficient, as there were no apologies in them. The words of the French minister are "a groundless and vulgar insult to a friendly allied country" and "a stab in the back," Tajani said. On Thursday, Darmanin said that Meloni is incapable of solving Italy's illegal migration problems, adding that the country is experiencing a "very serious" migration crisis. The previous diplomatic scandal between Italy and France took place in November 2022, when Italy refused to allow the docking of the Ocean Viking, French NGO SOS Mediterranee's ship, with 234 migrants on board, who had been rescued in the Mediterranean Sea. Many refugees had reportedly been at sea for over two weeks. The ship finally docked in the French port of Toulon. France criticized Rome's refusal as "selfish" and "unacceptable." Meloni, in turn, said that it was unfair that most of migrants that travel via the Mediterranean Sea come to Italian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230214/italys-pm-meloni-coalition-wins-in-regional-elections-1107398142.html
italy
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105195/56/1051955610_43:0:3256:2410_1920x0_80_0_0_df341fb81ee49eb1cff05f84bc770d03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
italy's foreign minister, gerald darmanin, italian prime minister giorgia meloni
italy's foreign minister, gerald darmanin, italian prime minister giorgia meloni

Rome Demands Apology From France Citing FM's Insult Over Migration Remarks

11:58 GMT 05.05.2023
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias / Antonio Tajani acknowledges applauses after being elected European Parliament President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
Antonio Tajani acknowledges applauses after being elected European Parliament President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2023
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ROME (Sputnik) - Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani told an Italian newspaper on Friday that remarks made by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was an insult not only Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, but also all Italians, demanding apologies.
"We are a great democratic country with a thousand-year history, a founder of the European Union. ... A foreign minister cannot allow himself to do what this man has done. ... apart from the government and the President of the Council of Ministers, he insulted all Italians," Tajani said.
Darmanin calling Meloni's government "far-right" and drawing parallels between the political course of the Italian prime minister and that of Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally parliamentary group, particularly triggered Tajani's outrage.
The Italian minister canceled his scheduled visit to France to meet with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, considering the explanations given by the French side insufficient, as there were no apologies in them.
The words of the French minister are "a groundless and vulgar insult to a friendly allied country" and "a stab in the back," Tajani said.
On Thursday, Darmanin said that Meloni is incapable of solving Italy's illegal migration problems, adding that the country is experiencing a "very serious" migration crisis.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni addresses the lower Chamber ahead of a confidence vote for her Cabinet, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2023
World
Italy's PM Meloni Coalition Wins in Regional Elections
14 February, 09:36 GMT
The previous diplomatic scandal between Italy and France took place in November 2022, when Italy refused to allow the docking of the Ocean Viking, French NGO SOS Mediterranee's ship, with 234 migrants on board, who had been rescued in the Mediterranean Sea. Many refugees had reportedly been at sea for over two weeks. The ship finally docked in the French port of Toulon.
France criticized Rome's refusal as "selfish" and "unacceptable." Meloni, in turn, said that it was unfair that most of migrants that travel via the Mediterranean Sea come to Italian ports.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала