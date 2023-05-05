https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/russia-blasts-us-over-response-to-kremlin-drone-attack-1110097762.html
Russia Blasts US Over Response to Kremlin Drone Attack
Russia Blasts US Over Response to Kremlin Drone Attack
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Russia's response to the attempted drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia Blasts U.S. Over Response to Kremlin Drone Attack
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Russia's response to the attempted drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Podcaster, Public Speaker, Brand Ambassador on Macro Economics
Jamarl Thomas: Co-Host of Fault Lines
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Tyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-law, Writer, Historian, Constitutionalist

In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Russia's response to the Kremlin drone attack.

In the second half of the hour, Mitch Roschelle, Media Commentator and Macro expert joins to talk about the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates.

In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Jamarl Thomas, Host of Fault Lines, about President Bolsonaro's home getting raided over alleged fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by The Chicago Tribune Cartoonist for Scott Stantis and Army Infantry vet and Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon to talk about the Former FBI Agent facing charges for the Jan. 6 riots.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Russia's response to the attempted drone attack on President Vladimir Putin.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Podcaster, Public Speaker, Brand Ambassador on Macro Economics
Jamarl Thomas: Co-Host of Fault Lines
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Tyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-law, Writer, Historian, Constitutionalist
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Russia's response to the Kremlin drone attack.
In the second half of the hour, Mitch Roschelle, Media Commentator and Macro expert joins to talk about the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Jamarl Thomas, Host of Fault Lines, about President Bolsonaro's home getting raided over alleged fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by The Chicago Tribune Cartoonist for Scott Stantis and Army Infantry vet and Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon to talk about the Former FBI Agent facing charges for the Jan. 6 riots.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.