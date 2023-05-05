https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/russia-blasts-us-over-response-to-kremlin-drone-attack-1110097762.html

Russia Blasts US Over Response to Kremlin Drone Attack

Russia Blasts US Over Response to Kremlin Drone Attack

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Russia's response to the attempted drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia Blasts U.S. Over Response to Kremlin Drone Attack On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Russia's response to the attempted drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystMitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Podcaster, Public Speaker, Brand Ambassador on Macro EconomicsJamarl Thomas: Co-Host of Fault LinesScott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneTyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-law, Writer, Historian, ConstitutionalistIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Russia's response to the Kremlin drone attack.In the second half of the hour, Mitch Roschelle, Media Commentator and Macro expert joins to talk about the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Jamarl Thomas, Host of Fault Lines, about President Bolsonaro's home getting raided over alleged fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by The Chicago Tribune Cartoonist for Scott Stantis and Army Infantry vet and Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon to talk about the Former FBI Agent facing charges for the Jan. 6 riots.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

