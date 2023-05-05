https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/the-carlson-after-fox-show-1110106705.html

The Carlson-After-Fox Show

The Carlson-After-Fox Show

Tucker Carlson is contemplating his own GOP debate, an idea he has reportedly spoken to former President Donald Trump about.

2023-05-05T00:51+0000

2023-05-05T00:51+0000

2023-05-05T00:47+0000

tucker carlson

political cartoons

fox news

republican

donald trump

presidential debate

debate

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110104963_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_d986ad0edad84ecc63749c794307830b.jpg

A Thursday report has revealed that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is contemplating a new job: hosting an alternative debate for Republican candidates of the 2024 presidential election. US media reported that hosting such a debate would require Carlson to sacrifice millions of dollars from his former employer, which is reportedly contractually obligated to pay out the remainder of his contract. It's said Carlson's contract ran through 2024.Fox News is hosting the first official GOP debate, which former President Donald Trump has said he would not attend because he is ahead in the polls, and as such he shouldn’t bother debating. Carlson reportedly discussed the idea of an alternative debate with Trump, who is said to be interested in the idea.Carlson's next endeavor presently remains uncertain; however, he has reportedly been approached by several interested parties looking to add his name to their lineup of news hosts. But whatever route Carlson ventures down, how much political influence he's allowed to have will play a major role in his final decision.

2023

fox news, tucker carlson, gop debate, alternative primary debate, republican primaries