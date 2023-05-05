https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/the-carlson-after-fox-show-1110106705.html
The Carlson-After-Fox Show
Tucker Carlson is contemplating his own GOP debate, an idea he has reportedly spoken to former President Donald Trump about.
Tucker Carlson was handed the pink slip from his job at the Fox network as of last week, just when he was at the height of his fame at the broadcaster. The conservative talk show host’s firing came as a shock, and while the media speculates on why he was fired, the network has yet to offer an explanation.
A Thursday report has revealed that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is contemplating a new job: hosting an alternative debate for Republican candidates of the 2024 presidential election.
US media reported that hosting such a debate would require Carlson to sacrifice millions of dollars from his former employer, which is reportedly contractually obligated to pay out the remainder of his contract. It's said Carlson's contract ran through 2024.
Fox News is hosting the first official GOP debate, which former President Donald Trump
has said he would not attend because he is ahead in the polls, and as such he shouldn’t bother debating. Carlson reportedly discussed the idea of an alternative debate with Trump, who is said to be interested in the idea.
Carlson's next endeavor presently remains uncertain; however, he has reportedly been approached by several interested parties looking to add his name to their lineup of news hosts. But whatever route Carlson ventures down, how much political influence he's allowed to have will play a major role in his final decision.