The Continued Human Toll of US Imperialism

Blockade Against Cuba May Cause A New Special Period, Biden and Amlo Agree To Send Immigrants Back To Mexico

2023-05-05T04:41+0000

2023-05-05T04:41+0000

2023-05-05T10:09+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Musa Springer, cultural worker, host of the Groundings Podcast, digital outreach coordinator at the Walter Rodney Foundation and International Youth Representative for the Red Barrial Afrodescendiente and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog to discuss their observations of the impact that the criminal US blockade against Cuba continues to have on the people pushing them into what many observe is a second Special Period, the social media propaganda that disseminates anti-Cuban rhetoric, and the need to continue solidarity efforts like the Zone of Peace campaign.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, and author of the book “Asylumist: How to Seek Asylum in the United States and Keep Your Sanity” to discuss the Biden Administration’s recent Return To Mexico agreement with the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the continued refusal of US politicians to rectify the shortage of administrative staff and asylum judges to handle the increase in asylum claims, and how US immigration policy is a continued refusal to respond to the immigration issue from the perspective of the need to help human beings but chooses to criminalize vulnerable people instead.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of Project Censored, and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road of Hope” to discuss the targeting of Atlanta #StopCopCity activists for posting flyers, the medical examiner in NYC declaring Jordan Neely’s choking death on a subway train by another passenger a homicide, and the indictment of individualistic and exploitative capitalism that the Met Gala and its celebrity participants reveal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

