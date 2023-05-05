International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The US Denies Any Involvement With the Drone Strike on the Kremlin
The US Denies Any Involvement With the Drone Strike on the Kremlin
On today’s episode of The Backstory, we discussed current events including reports showing press freedom is declining across the world, and Jury convicts Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy for January 6th riot.
The U.S. Denies Any Involvement with the Drone Strike on the Kremlin
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including reports showing press freedom is declining across the world, and Jury convicts Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy for January 6th riot.
Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Drone Strike Reactions from Moscow, America Denies Involvement in Kremlin Attack, and Russian Culture Protects ChildrenSusan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Ron DeSantis Anti-Immigration Bill, Fighting Between DeSantis Camp and Trump Camp, and The Humanitarian Parole ProgramIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about Russians aware of terrorism from Ukraine, possibilities of where the drone originated from, and Victory Day in Russia. Robert talked about his interactions with everyday Russians in Moscow and how they have reacted to the recent drone attack on the Kremlin. Robert spoke about the culture wars in America and how the Russian government protects children from sexualized propaganda. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Susan Pai about the immigration court backlog, Ron DeSantis is no doubt running for President, and Title 42 ending will cause major problems. Susan discussed her connections to Ron DeSantis's big donors and explained the new anti-immigration bill by the DeSantis administration. Susan described the Biden administration's stance on immigration and Susan is in favor of the E-Verify program.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The US Denies Any Involvement With the Drone Strike on the Kremlin

04:50 GMT 05.05.2023
The Backstory
The U.S. Denies Any Involvement with the Drone Strike on the Kremlin
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including reports showing press freedom is declining across the world, and Jury convicts Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy for January 6th riot.
Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Drone Strike Reactions from Moscow, America Denies Involvement in Kremlin Attack, and Russian Culture Protects Children
Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Ron DeSantis Anti-Immigration Bill, Fighting Between DeSantis Camp and Trump Camp, and The Humanitarian Parole Program
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about Russians aware of terrorism from Ukraine, possibilities of where the drone originated from, and Victory Day in Russia. Robert talked about his interactions with everyday Russians in Moscow and how they have reacted to the recent drone attack on the Kremlin. Robert spoke about the culture wars in America and how the Russian government protects children from sexualized propaganda.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Susan Pai about the immigration court backlog, Ron DeSantis is no doubt running for President, and Title 42 ending will cause major problems. Susan discussed her connections to Ron DeSantis's big donors and explained the new anti-immigration bill by the DeSantis administration. Susan described the Biden administration's stance on immigration and Susan is in favor of the E-Verify program.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
