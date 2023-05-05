https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/uk-conservatives-suffer-major-losses-in-local-elections--1110111652.html

UK Conservatives Suffer Major Losses in Local Elections

Early election results showed on Friday that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives lost dozens of seats in local elections in England.

Early election results on Friday showed that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives lost dozens of seats in local elections in England, as voters punished his party for high inflation, a raging energy crisis and other political and economic problems.According to the results, the Conservative Party lost 88 local council seats, while 64 were added to the Labour Party, the main opposition, which is hoping to win hundreds of seats in a midterm election. The Liberal Democrats had a net gain of 24 seats. One of the UK's most well-known pollsters, John Curtice, predicted that the Conservatives could lose approximately 1,000 seats, that would be one of their worst performances in recent local elections.This vote serves as a key litmus test of British public support for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Conservative party in a different political climate, as the country struggles with surging inflation, strikes over stagnating salaries and political instability. Given these circumstances, two Conservative prime ministers had to step down last year.The elections were held across all regions of England and Wales, with voters going to the ballot boxes to pick their local representatives for councils and mayors. It is expected that the results of these elections will have a significant impact on national politics, and could potentially shape the country's future.

