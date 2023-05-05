https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/us-f-16s-in-ukraine-would-be-completely-outmatched-by-russias-s-400-air-defense-1110109419.html

US F-16s in Ukraine Would Be ‘Completely Outmatched’ by Russia's S-400 Air Defense

US-made F-16s in Ukraine would be completely outmatched by Russia's S-400 Air Defense," a US Air Force veteran was cited as saying in a media report.

US-made F-16s have topped Kiev’s wish list since the start of the Ukraine crisis, but the fourth-generation planes "have no business in a modern-day battlefield," a US Air Force veteran was cited as saying in a media report.Lacking any stealth features, fighter jets like the F-16, would be "completely outmatched in high-threat environments," John Venable, himself a former pilot, clarified.Russia’s advanced air-defense, with its S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, would make easy work of outmaneuvering the F-16's targeting systems, Venable argued. Furthermore, the S-400s would be able to target the fighter jets well before they position themselves to fire their load of around eight SDBs (Small Diameter Bomb), the senior research fellow for defense policy at The Heritage Foundation think tank added."Giving Ukraine more MiG-29s will not help the battlefield. And even if we gave them modern F-16s — I would say more modern F-16s — it's not going to change or influence the battlefield in a year, much less in time for a spring offensive," he was quoted as saying, in a reference to the much-touted Ukrainian “counteroffensive”.The US veteran reminisced about his days as an F-16 pilot in the 1980s and 1990s, arguing that at the time, his jets stood a fighting chance against SA-6 and SA-11 Soviet-era surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, especially when he was supported by HARM (High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile) targeting systems."I had a fighting chance back then, today, there is no fighting chance" for the F-16s, he added.Other western airpower analysts have also been echoing these assessments regarding the F-16s, saying that if Kiev were ever to finally get them they “might not last very long.” It has been pointed out that General Dynamics’ multirole fighter aircraft requires specially prepared airbases and air strips – something that Ukraine lacks to date, with the country's airfields “too short" and "austere" to allow for safe utilization of the fully loaded F-16.Back in January, the Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh was cited as saying that F-16s would be “another challenging system that would require training” so that Ukraine’s pilots could become proficient enough for using the planes in combat.In any case, to date the issue of sending American F-16s to the Kiev regime has been "off the table," with only NATO members Poland and Slovakia pledging some older MiG-29s that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics are familiar with. Speaking to an American broadcaster on February 24, 2023, US President Joe Biden said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "doesn't need F-16s now," adding that "there is no basis upon which there is a rationale" for doing this.On May 3, Yuriy Ignat, official representative of Ukraine's Air Force, admitted that Western countries were reluctant, as yet, to deliver F-16s to Kiev. He added that some NATO member states have been on a waiting list to get such US fighter jets for years.Russia has repeatedly warned that the military aid that the US and its allies continue to deliver to Kiev serves to prolong the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry underscored that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

