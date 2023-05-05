https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/us-will-never-agree-to-relocate-un-hq---russias-ambassador-to-un-1110110425.html

US Will Never Agree to Relocate UN HQ - Russia's Ambassador to UN

US Will Never Agree to Relocate UN HQ - Russia's Ambassador to UN

The US will never agree to relocating the UN because it would lose the opportunity to abuse host country privileges and a significant amount of money, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"First, to do this, the consent of at least two-thirds of the UN member states is required. Due to a number of circumstances, it is very difficult to achieve such a number of those who support the relocation of the headquarters," Nebenzia said. "Besides, the Americans themselves will never agree to this, because for them it is both prestige, and, particularly, the opportunity to abuse their duties as the host country of the organization, as well as a lot of money." Nebenzia said New York, according to the most conservative estimates, receives some $5 billion a year from the fact that the headquarters is located there and from the fact that diplomats from 193 countries live here. The Russian presidency of the United Nations Security Council was overshadowed by delays in the issuance of visas to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his press pool by the United States, which is home to the permanent UN headquarters. This led the top Russian diplomat to suggest that the UN office be moved elsewhere from New York. Nebenzia said he remembers how the deputy envoy of the US mission at that time, responding to these calls, said he would welcome going to the New York Pier to wave at delegations to the UN leaving from New York to Europe. Moscow slammed Washington's decision not to issue visas to the Russian reporters who were supposed to accompany Lavrov to the UN Security Council, adding that the United States breached its pledges to protect freedom of speech.

