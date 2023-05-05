https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/video-russian-t-80-battle-tanks-in-action-during-special-military-op-1110112695.html
Video: Russian T-80 Battle Tanks in Action During Special Military Op
Airborne units and tank crews continue to destroy the enemy in the Artemovsk direction, holding back the actions of Ukrainian forces and covering the assault groups from the flanks, according to the Russian Defense ministry.
Airborne units and tank crews continue to destroy the enemy in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction, restraining the actions of Ukrainian forces and covering the assault groups from the flanks, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Airborne Forces' UAV crews observed a group of Ukrainian militants huddled in a dilapidated house in one of the settlements. The coordinates of the enemy positions were immediately transmitted to the command post, after which a decision was made to destroy it using a T-80 tank. Having moved swiftly to the specified area, the tank crew requested the coordinates of the Ukrainian military fortifications and destroyed them with accurate fire from a 125mm cannon.
The T-80 battle tank was designed as an upgraded version of the T-64 and T-72 tanks and was intended to be more effective. One of the key features of the T-80 is its gas turbine engine, which provides high power-to-weight ratio and allows it to reach top speeds of up to 70 km/h.
Airborne units and tank crews continue to destroy the enemy in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction, restraining the actions of Ukrainian forces and covering the assault groups from the flanks, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
The Airborne Forces' UAV crews observed a group of Ukrainian militants huddled in a dilapidated house in one of the settlements. The coordinates of the enemy positions were immediately transmitted to the command post, after which a decision was made to destroy it using a T-80 tank.
Having moved swiftly to the specified area, the tank crew requested the coordinates of the Ukrainian military fortifications and destroyed them with accurate fire from a 125mm cannon.