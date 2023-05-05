https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/zaporozhye-npp-could-be-at-risk-of-flooding-1110109867.html

Zaporozhye NPP Could Be at Risk of Flooding

Zaporozhye NPP Could Be at Risk of Flooding

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant could be at risk of flooding in the event of dam failure in the city of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in the Zaporozhye region due to a critical increase in water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, has told Sputnik.

Rogov added that the situation is under control at the moment. "The situation will be fully stabilized when the Ukrainian armed forces stop shelling the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which is located downstream of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, and its repair," the official added. The Kiev authorities deliberately seek to flood the Zaporozhye region on the left bank to create favorable conditions for forcing the Dnepr River and taking over the plant, Rogov said. Specifically, Kiev is pursuing the goal of flooding the mine barrage on the left bank of the reservoir, Rogov added. The officials have earlier said that the water in the Kakhovka reservoir rose to a critical level due to floods and uncontrolled water discharge from Kiev-controlled hydroelectric plants in the cities of Dnipro and Zaporozhye, as well as shelling by the Ukrainian side of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. An increase in the water level could result in a dam failure near Kamenka-Dneprovskaya and flooding of nearby settlements. Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.

