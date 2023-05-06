International
Another US Bank Collapses as Economy Continues Downward Spiral
Another US Bank Collapses as Economy Continues Downward Spiral
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the US economy...
Another U.S. Bank Collapses as Economy Continues Downward Sprial
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the U.S. economy as another bank collapses.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalTed Harvey - Former State Senator in ColoradoIn the first hour, the hosts discussed with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about how Europe and the Kremlin are covering the drone attack.In the second hour, David Tawil discussed with the team the banking crisis as another US bank collapses.In the third hour, Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss the Proud Boys verdict in regards to Jan 6 Capitol Riot.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the US economy as another bank collapses.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado
In the first hour, the hosts discussed with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about how Europe and the Kremlin are covering the drone attack.
In the second hour, David Tawil discussed with the team the banking crisis as another US bank collapses.
In the third hour, Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss the Proud Boys verdict in regards to Jan 6 Capitol Riot.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
