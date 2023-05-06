https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/another-us-bank-collapses-as-economy-continues-downward-spiral-1110127493.html

Another US Bank Collapses as Economy Continues Downward Spiral

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the US economy... 06.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-06T04:01+0000

2023-05-06T04:01+0000

2023-05-06T09:21+0000

fault lines

radio

january 6

kremlin

moscow

proud boys

economy

Another U.S. Bank Collapses as Economy Continues Downward Sprial On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the U.S. economy as another bank collapses.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalTed Harvey - Former State Senator in ColoradoIn the first hour, the hosts discussed with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about how Europe and the Kremlin are covering the drone attack.In the second hour, David Tawil discussed with the team the banking crisis as another US bank collapses.In the third hour, Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss the Proud Boys verdict in regards to Jan 6 Capitol Riot.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

radio, january 6, kremlin, moscow, proud boys, economy, аудио