Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country to demonstrate against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system on the day legislators return for a new parliamentary session.
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country to demonstrate against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system on the day legislators return for a new parliamentary session.Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after some of the largest protests in Israel’s history.Thousands of Israelis have been protesting against the reform nationwide for months.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Anti-Government Demonstrators Rally in Tel Aviv
16:34 GMT 06.05.2023 (Updated: 16:40 GMT 06.05.2023)
A judicial reform proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in January would curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges.
Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after some of the largest protests in Israel’s history.
Thousands of Israelis have been protesting against the reform nationwide for months.
