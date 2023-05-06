https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/anti-government-demonstrators-rally-in-tel-aviv-1110137300.html

Anti-Government Demonstrators Rally in Tel Aviv

Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country to demonstrate against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system on the day legislators return for a new parliamentary session.

Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country to demonstrate against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system on the day legislators return for a new parliamentary session.Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after some of the largest protests in Israel’s history.Thousands of Israelis have been protesting against the reform nationwide for months.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

