https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/anti-government-demonstrators-rally-in-tel-aviv-1110137300.html
Anti-Government Demonstrators Rally in Tel Aviv
Anti-Government Demonstrators Rally in Tel Aviv
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country to demonstrate against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system on the day legislators return for a new parliamentary session.
2023-05-06T16:34+0000
2023-05-06T16:40+0000
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters rally across the country to demonstrate against the government's plan to reform the judicial system on the day legislators return for a new parliamentary session.Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after some of the largest protests in Israel's history.Thousands of Israelis have been protesting against the reform nationwide for months.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Anti-Government Demonstrators Rally in Tel Aviv

16:34 GMT 06.05.2023 (Updated: 16:40 GMT 06.05.2023)
Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defense minister, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defense minister, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 26, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
