Anti-Government Rally in Prague
Anti-Government Rally in Prague
Sputnik goes live from Wenceslas Square in Prague as thousands gather to call on the government to resign over high inflation and the rising cost of living.
The aim of the action is to draw the government's attention to the worsening cost-of-living crisis as households suffer from rising prices of energy, food, fuel, and services, the party said.
Anti-Government Rally in Prague
11:58 GMT 06.05.2023 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 06.05.2023)
The rally was called by the PRO party, which split from Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s conservative ODS last year, under the motto "Czechia Against Poverty."
Sputnik is live from Wenceslas Square in Prague as thousands gather to call on the government to resign over high inflation and the rising cost of living.
The aim of the action is to draw the government's attention to the worsening cost-of-living crisis as households suffer from rising prices of energy, food, fuel, and services, the party said.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!