Anti-Government Rally in Prague

Anti-Government Rally in Prague

Sputnik goes live from Wenceslas Square in Prague as thousands gather to call on the government to resign over high inflation and the rising cost of living.

Sputnik is live from Wenceslas Square in Prague as thousands gather to call on the government to resign over high inflation and the rising cost of living.The aim of the action is to draw the government's attention to the worsening cost-of-living crisis as households suffer from rising prices of energy, food, fuel, and services, the party said.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

