https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/car-of-turkish-ambassador-to-sudan-comes-under-fire---reports-1110145282.html
Car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Comes Under Fire - Reports
Car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Comes Under Fire - Reports
A car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ismail Cobanoglu was shot at on Saturday, but nor one was injured or killed in the attack, according to preliminary information, Turkish media reported, citing diplomatic sources.
2023-05-06T13:21+0000
2023-05-06T13:21+0000
2023-05-06T13:21+0000
world
sudan
rapid support forces (rsf)
khartoum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109565076_0:126:3072:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_2a37833bb60caabc351512ea16a45f0d.jpg
On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230203/turkish-interior-minister-urges-us-ambassador-to-take-dirty-hands-off-turkey-1106953052.html
sudan
khartoum
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109565076_308:0:3039:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c078f5a3a870ebdc030a08b9f62e182d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkish ambassador, sudan comes under fire, ismail cobanoglu
turkish ambassador, sudan comes under fire, ismail cobanoglu
Car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Comes Under Fire - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ismail Cobanoglu was shot at on Saturday, but nor one was injured or killed in the attack, according to preliminary information, Turkish media reported, citing diplomatic sources.
On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.
Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF.
The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.