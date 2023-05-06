International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/car-of-turkish-ambassador-to-sudan-comes-under-fire---reports-1110145282.html
Car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Comes Under Fire - Reports
Car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Comes Under Fire - Reports
A car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ismail Cobanoglu was shot at on Saturday, but nor one was injured or killed in the attack, according to preliminary information, Turkish media reported, citing diplomatic sources.
2023-05-06T13:21+0000
2023-05-06T13:21+0000
world
sudan
rapid support forces (rsf)
khartoum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109565076_0:126:3072:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_2a37833bb60caabc351512ea16a45f0d.jpg
On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230203/turkish-interior-minister-urges-us-ambassador-to-take-dirty-hands-off-turkey-1106953052.html
sudan
khartoum
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109565076_308:0:3039:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c078f5a3a870ebdc030a08b9f62e182d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkish ambassador, sudan comes under fire, ismail cobanoglu
turkish ambassador, sudan comes under fire, ismail cobanoglu

Car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Comes Under Fire - Reports

13:21 GMT 06.05.2023
© AP Photo / Marwan AliSudan during conflict between RSF and the Sudanese military
Sudan during conflict between RSF and the Sudanese military - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
© AP Photo / Marwan Ali
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ismail Cobanoglu was shot at on Saturday, but nor one was injured or killed in the attack, according to preliminary information, Turkish media reported, citing diplomatic sources.
On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.
Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF.
Ankara view - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2023
World
Turkish Interior Minister Urges US Ambassador to 'Take Dirty Hands' Off Turkey
3 February, 14:12 GMT
The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала